Clippers Vs Rockets Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live, Team News

LA Clippers will go up against Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Friday. Both teams are pushing hard for a playoff spot this season as they have their eyes set on the NBA Championship trophy. Here are the Clippers vs Rockets live streaming details along with other squad updates.

Clippers star Paul George wants to see the Clippers play more aggressively

"We want to start off being the aggressor."



"We want to start off being the aggressor."

🗯 @yg_trece on turning defensive energy into offense.

Clippers vs Rockets live streaming and preview

The LA Clippers are second in the Western Conference behind LA Lakers. The Clippers are currently on a five-match winning streak and will enter the game against the Rockets as favourites. Paul George will be the key man for the LA-based franchise. Meanwhile, James Harden and Russell Westbrook will look to put up a strong challenge against their opponents on Friday night at the Toyota Center. The Rockets succumbed to a narrow loss against the Knicks last time and will be eager to prove themselves against a well-rounded Clippers outfit.

Clippers vs Rockets live streaming: Clippers vs Rockets live stream online on FanCode

Clippers vs Rockets live streaming will be available on the FanCode app for Indian users. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch the Clippers vs Rockets live stream online or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Clippers vs Rockets game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 6:30 AM IST. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed for Clippers vs Rockets live score and updates.

Clippers vs Rockets live streaming: How to watch Clippers vs Rockets live match on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream all NBA 2019-20 matches on the Sony LIV app. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month. Here is more information on the Clippers vs Rockets live telecast in India.

Clippers vs Rockets live streaming: Clippers vs Rockets live telecast in India

The games are usually also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Clippers vs Rockets live match schedule does not list any Indian channels.

