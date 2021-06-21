Clippers vs Suns head to head record, stats and history between the two teams

Los Angeles Clippers managed yet another fantastic comeback as they beat the Utah Jazz in Game 6, to reach their first Conference Finals in 50 years. It was once again Tyronn Lue who broke the curse of the teams suffering from Playoff misery, Lue helped the Cavaliers to their first title in 50 years and now in just his first year as head coach of the Clippers, he has lead the team to their first-ever Conference Finals. But things are not going to be easy for the Clippers there, as they face a phenomenal Phoenix team who themselves made their first Playoff appearance since 2010. Here is a look at the Clippers vs Suns head to head record, Clippers vs Suns history and Clippers vs Suns prediction.

CLIPPERS 🆚 SUNS



▪️ PG this postseason: 26.1 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.3 APG

▪️ Book this postseason: 27.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.8 APG



The @LAClippers and @Suns open up their #NBAWCF presented by AT&T series with Game 1 TODAY at 3:30pm/et on ABC!



Who will win? #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/7dF772pDxM — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2021

Clippers vs Suns head to head record

Phoenix had a splendid regular season and finished 2nd seed in the stacked Western Conference. But the Suns couldn't repeat their regular season brilliance against the Clippers as they lost 2 out of the 3 games against their rivals in the regular season. But the Suns have the upper hand in this fixture overall, as they have won 133 times over the Clippers as compared to the 94 victories the Clippers have over them.

Clippers vs Suns history

Devin Booker and Paul George with some words and had to be separated. pic.twitter.com/ThZieY8Ch2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2021

This matchup is arguably between two of the most well-matched teams in the League. Earlier this season, the game between the Clippers and the Suns got heated as superstars Paul George and Devin Booker got into an altercation which absolutely fumed George and there are chances that this rivalry will be once again rekindled in this series. Another interesting storyline is, Chris Paul and his relationship with the Clippers, CP3 was a big part of the 'Lob City' team that had all the talent but failed to make it to the NBA Finals. But with CP3 out it will be interesting to see what adjustments coach Monty Williams makes to help the Suns reach their first NBA Finals since 1993.

Clippers vs Suns stats

Clippers 25 point comeback in Game 6 against the Jazz is the largest for any team in the closeout game of the Playoffs. To add to that, the Jazz has a splendid record when they take a lead and the turnaround was one of the most remarkable comebacks in League history. The Suns on the other hand gave LeBron his first career exit in the first round and after that, they send the MVP Nikola Jokic home after sweeping the Nuggets 4-0 in the Conference Semifinals to set up a conference finals against the Clippers.

Clippers vs Suns Western Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Clippers 114 - 120 Suns

Game 2: Clippers vs Suns

Phoenix Suns Arena, Tuesday, June 22 at 9:00 PM [ Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 3: Clippers vs Suns

Staples Center, Thursday, June 24 at 9:00 PM [Friday, June 25 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 4: Clippers vs Suns

Staples Center, Saturday, June 26 at 9:00 PM [Sunday, June 27 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 5: Clippers vs Suns

Phoenix Suns Arena, Monday, June 28 at 9:00 PM [Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 6: Clippers vs Suns

Staples Center, Wednesday, June 30 at 9:00 PM [Thursday, July 1 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 7: Clippers vs Suns

Phoenix Suns Arena, Friday, July 2 at 9:00 PM [Saturday, July 3 at 6:30 AM IST]

Clippers vs Suns prediction

The clash between the Western Conference heavyweights holds a lot of significance for the franchises, as both the teams have reached this stage after a long time. Clippers are missing Kawhi Leonard, but there are some positive signs as he was seen in Game 6, without any leg support, which is a huge sigh of relief. They also have a strong second unit that has proven to be amazing throughout the season and considering all of that, we predict a win for the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals

Image Credits: LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns/Twitter