Clippers Vs Suns Highlights: Booker's 40-point Performance Powers Suns To Game 1 Win

Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers started off the Western Conference Finals in a thrilling Game 1, which saw the Suns emerge victorious. It was Devin Booker's 40 pointer that eased the Suns to a 120-114 win. The Clippers were once again resilient and showed great composure to cut down the 10-point lead the Suns had with just 2 minutes to play. Here is a look at the Clippers vs Suns highlights, Western Conference schedule and the Clippers vs Suns score.

Clippers vs Suns score

After playing out a tough 2nd round series against the Jazz, the Clippers were on top of their game right from the start. Paul George continued his brilliance with a 34-point performance. The 7-time All-Star was looking dangerous from beyond the arc, shooting 7-15 from a 3-point range. Reggie Jackson looked in great offensive flow and was shooting 52.6% from the field in his 24 point performance.

Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins played out significant minutes, which is a big positive for the Clippers as they will need their experienced players to step up in this series. The Clippers have gone down 0-2 in both their previous rounds but have always managed to make their way through to win the series, but this is a Phoenix team who are not very easy to beat. A Game 2 win will be a great positive for the Clippers before the series moves to Staples Center and they will be hoping for another big night from Paul George, who has been phenomenal this Playoffs. Here are the Clippers vs Suns highlights -

Devin Booker continued his splendid playoffs run as he put up another 40-point performance to help his team win in the absence of the veteran Chris Paul. Booker recorded his first career triple-double and looked unstoppable in the second half. The youngster was shooting at a 51.7% efficiency and kept racking buckets which made things more difficult for the Clippers. 7 Suns players scored more than 10 points which showed how brilliant they played as a team. DeAndre Ayton was impressive, as he scored 20 points on the night while shooting 10-14 from the field.

This victory is a big boost for the Suns after their big setback of not having CP3 for the game and with no fixed date for his return, as the Suns will have to continue playing at their very best to come out on top against this Clippers team.

"Every next game is our biggest game."

- @DevinBook



In his first Western Conference Finals appearance, Book led the Suns to victory, notching a 40-point triple-double! Read more 👇 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 21, 2021

Western Conference Finals: Clippers vs Suns schedule

Game 1: Clippers 114 - 120 Suns

Game 2: Clippers vs Suns

Pheonix Suns Arena, Tuesday, June 22 at 9:00 PM [Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 3: Clippers vs Suns

Staples Center, Thursday, June 24 at 9:00 PM [Friday, June 25 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 4: Clippers vs Jazz

Staples Center, Saturday, June 26 at 9:00 PM [Sunday, June 27 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 5: Clippers vs Jazz

Pheonix Suns Arena, Monday, June 28 at 9:00 PM [Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 6: Clippers vs Jazz

Staples Center, Wednesday, June 30 at 9:00 PM [Thursday, July 1 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 7: Clippers vs Jazz

Pheonix Suns Arena, Friday, July 2 at 9:00 PM [Saturday, July 3 at 6:30 AM IST]

Image Credits: AP