Clippers Vs Suns Live Stream Details And Team News; How To Watch NBA Live

The Los Angeles Clippers are all set to face off against the Phoenix in the NBA Bubble restart on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 (Wednesday, Augst 5 IST). The match will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at 4:00 PM EST (1:30 AM IST). The Clippers are currently placed second in the Western Conference standings and have already qualified for the playoffs, while the Phoenix Suns are 13th, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Here's a look at the Clippers vs Suns live stream details, how to watch NBA live, NBA streams and what time is Clippers vs Suns.

Also Read: Steph Curry Wakes Up In NBA's Orlando? Warriors Star Jokes About Dreaming Of NBA Bubble

Clippers vs Suns live stream: Clippers vs Suns preview

The Los Angeles Clippers started out their NBA bubble restart with an agonising 103-101 defeat against rivals Los Angeles Lakers last week. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George starred but Lakers romped to victory on the back of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Following the disappointment, the Clippers bounced back in style, sealing a comfortable 126-103 victory with Leonard and Geroge again stealing the show.

Keeping it consistent.@kawhileonard goes for 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists vs New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/NPEKggVHVR — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 2, 2020

The Phoenix Suns have started their NBA bubble in fine form, winning both their clashes so far. DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker starred as they defeated the Washington Wizards 125-112 in their opening game, before ending 117-115 in a tight clash against the Dallas Mavericks. Booker was again in the thick of action along with Ricky Rubio, as they thwarted the Mavericks led by Luka Doncic and Kristoph Porzingis.

Also Read: Detroit Pistons Set To Invite rapper J. Cole For An NBA Tryout Following Master P Comments

How to watch NBA live? Clippers vs Suns team news

Clippers star Louis Williams is listed as questionable to play against the Suns. PF Montrezl Harrell has been ruled out of the game. For the Suns, Tariq Owens and Kelly Oubre Jr have been ruled out of the game vs the Clippers. Aron Baynes and Jalen Lecque are listed as questionable for the game on Tuesday.

Also Read: Lakers Star JaVale McGee Earned Only $3.5m With Warriors Despite Winning Two NBA Rings

Clippers vs Suns live stream: How to watch NBA live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch NBA live, can watch the Clippers vs Suns live stream on NBA TV by fans in the USA, while Indian fans can view the game in India on SONY SIX. Apart from the live TV telecast, the game is also available for live streaming on various streaming services. US fans with a subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or AT&T TV NOW can live stream the game, as an NBA TV subscription is already included. Indian fans can view the game on either SONY LIV app or FanCode app with a subscription. Along with streaming apps, the game is also available to fans with an NBA League Pass subscription. The League Pass allows players to stream all games at the bubble along with the upcoming NBA Draft and a seven-day NBA TV archive.

Also Read: LeBron James Pre-game George Floyd Tribute T-shirt Sets Social Media Ablaze

Clippers vs Suns live stream: What time is Clippers vs Suns?

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 4:00 PM EST (Wednesday, August 5, 1:30 AM IST)

Tuesday, August 4, 4:00 PM EST (Wednesday, August 5, 1:30 AM IST) Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida

NBA Campus at Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV (USA), SONY SIX (India)

(Image Credit: Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns Twitter)