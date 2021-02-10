Clippers Vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h & Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road after two consecutive losses. While the team will have a chance to score a win, they will be without Paul George for their two-game road trip. Kawhi Leonard is leading with 26 points per game for the team, while Paul George follows with a 24.4 PPG average. While George is essential to the team, the Clippers have been determined to push through without their two stars forwards on the roster.

The Timberwolves too, will be meeting the Clippers after a two-game losing streak. Karl-Anthony Towns is leading the team by scoring 22 points per game. Malik Beasley – sentenced for arrest after the season – follows with a 20.5 PPG average.

Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react

Clippers vs Timberwolves live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Timberwolves

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plans. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 10, 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, February 11, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Clippers vs Timberwolves TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Prime Tic, NBA League Pass.

Also read | LeBron James reminisces old pictures of him with kids watching Barack Obama's inauguration

Clippers vs Timberwolves team news

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Jarrett Culver – Out, left ankle

D'Angelo Russell – Day to day, leg

Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley – Day to day, knee

Paul George – Day to day, foot

Clippers vs Timberwolves h2h record

The Clippers and Timberwolves will meet for the second time this season. They last met in December, where the Clippers bagged a 124-101 win. Lou Williams scored a team-high 20 points for the Clippers, while Paul Goerge added 18. D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points for the Timberwolves.

Also read | NBA will enforce additional rules forbidding hugs, handshakes with midcourt security

Clippers vs Timberwolves prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will edge past the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Also read | Inauguration day: VP Kamala Harris gets "Madame VP" custom jersey from Warriors

NBA standings

The Clippers are currently ranked third in the Western Conference with a 17-8 win-loss record. The team is looking to aim for the title once again, especially after the 2020 playoffs disappointment. Defending champions Lakers rank above them, while the Phoenix Suns are placed fourth. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are ranked last in the West with a 6-18 record.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Clippers Instagram)