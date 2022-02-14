Clippers Vs Warriors: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

The Los Angeles Clippers are all set to host the Golden State Warriors in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 AM IST on February 15.

The Clippers seem to have struggled this season as they are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference standings with 28 victories. On the other hand, the Warriors have had a fantastic season as they are currently in second place with 42 wins, only behind the Phoenix Suns, who have won 46 of their games.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Clippers vs Warriors live stream details.

Clippers vs Warriors live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Clippers vs Warriors live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Clippers vs Warriors live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 4:30 AM BST on Tuesday, February 15.

Clippers vs Warriors live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Clippers vs Warriors live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, February 14.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors team news

Los Angeles Clippers predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Reggie Jackson

Shooting Guard: Luke Kennard

Small Forward: Marcus Morris Sr.

Power Forward: Nicolas Batum

Centre: Ivica Zubac

Injury news: Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury), Paul George (right elbow injury), Jason Preston, (right foot injury) Jay Scrubb, (right foot injury)

The Dubs scored 426 points this week, meaning 42,600 meals were donated to families in need through our partnership with @kpnorcal and @AthletesCorner_



Learn more about Swishes for Dishes » https://t.co/pG09oWyJ87 pic.twitter.com/fNKMLxjDnD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 13, 2022

Golden State Warriors predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Stephen Curry

Shooting Guard: Klay Thompson

Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Power Forward: Jonathan Kuminga

Centre: Kevon Looney

Injury news: James Wiseman (right knee injury), Draymond Green (left disc injury)

