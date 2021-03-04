Clippers Vs Wizards Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to take on the Washington Wizards in their next NBA match on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Capital One Arena on March 5 and is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Clippers vs Wizards live stream, potential lineup and other details of this match.

The LA Clippers have suffered a major dent before heading into this game as Kawhi Leonard is expected to sit this match out after the team coach spoke about Leonard's back problems during their last outing. Set to start without their star player, the two-time NBA champions will have a major gap to fill as they look to welcome the Wizards for their Thursday night encounter.

The Washington Wizards are at the top of the game and are playing their best possible game in the ongoing season. They will once again rely on the likes of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook to get the win. The injury of Kawhi Leonard will be a major advantage for the visitors who will have their top two above-mentioned players playing at their best and in red hot form. The visitors are a better side between the two and start the match as favourites as they will likely walk away with a win.

Clippers vs Wizards Team News: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers- Reggie Jackson, Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum

Washington Wizards- Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Garrison Mathews, Moritz Wagner.

How to watch Clippers vs Wizards in India?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The Clippers vs Wizards live stream in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the NBA live stream.

Clippers vs Wizards Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers have suffered from five losses in their last eight games and will be desperate for a victory in their Thursday night encounter. However, with Kawhi Leonard injured, the LA Clippers will find it difficult to outscore their opponents as we predict a comfortable win for the Washington Wizards.