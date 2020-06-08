CM Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
Crailsheim Merlins will face Bayern Munich in their next Germany Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 clash at the Audi Dome. Bayern Munich are currently in the top spot of the Germany Basketball League points table with 40 points to their name. Bayern Munich have managed to win 19 games out of the 22 played in the season so far (Losses 3). As for Crailsheim Merlins, they are placed third in the league standings with 36 points in their account. So far, Crailsheim Merlins have emerged victorious in 15 out of the 22 games played in the season so far (Losses 7).
CM vs BAY will commence on Monday, June 8 at 8 pm IST. Fans can play the CM vs BAY Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the CM vs BAY Dream11 prediction, CM vs BAY Dream11 top picks and CM vs BAY Dream11 team.
DeWayne Russell, Quincy Ford, Maurice Stuckey, Javontae Hawkins, Marvin Ogunsipe, Sebastian Herrera, Fabian Bleck, Liam Carpenter, Dejan KovaÄeviÄ‡, David Brembly, Aaron Jones, Benjamin Moser, Sören Urbansky, Jeremy Morgan, Jan Špan, Aleksa Kovacevic
Greg Monroe, Paul Zipser, Nihad Djedovic, Vladimir Lucic, Danilo Barthel, Petteri Koponen, T.J. Bray, Maodo Lo, DeMarcus Nelson, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Josh Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Zan Sisko, Sasha Grant
DeWayne Russell (PG), Sebastian Herrera (SG), Javontae Hawkins (SF), Fabian Bleck (PF), Dejan Kovacevic (C)
Maodo Lo (PG), Petteri Koponen (SG), Vladimir Lucic (SF), Danilo Barthel (PF), Mathias Lessort (C)
Our CM vs BAY Dream11 prediction is that Bayern Munich will win this game.