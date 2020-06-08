CM Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Crailsheim Merlins will face Bayern Munich in their next Germany Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 clash at the Audi Dome. Bayern Munich are currently in the top spot of the Germany Basketball League points table with 40 points to their name. Bayern Munich have managed to win 19 games out of the 22 played in the season so far (Losses 3). As for Crailsheim Merlins, they are placed third in the league standings with 36 points in their account. So far, Crailsheim Merlins have emerged victorious in 15 out of the 22 games played in the season so far (Losses 7).

CM vs BAY will commence on Monday, June 8 at 8 pm IST. Fans can play the CM vs BAY Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the CM vs BAY Dream11 prediction, CM vs BAY Dream11 top picks and CM vs BAY Dream11 team.

CM vs BAY Dream11 team

CM vs BAY Dream11 top picks

Javontae Hawkins (Captain) Dewayne Russell (Vice-captain) Sebastian Herrera Greg Monroe Paul Zipser Nihad Djedovic

Squads for the CM vs BAY Dream11 team

CM vs BAY Dream11 team: Crailsheim Merlins

DeWayne Russell, Quincy Ford, Maurice Stuckey, Javontae Hawkins, Marvin Ogunsipe, Sebastian Herrera, Fabian Bleck, Liam Carpenter, Dejan KovaÄeviÄ‡, David Brembly, Aaron Jones, Benjamin Moser, Sören Urbansky, Jeremy Morgan, Jan Špan, Aleksa Kovacevic

CM vs BAY Dream11 team: Bayern Munich

Greg Monroe, Paul Zipser, Nihad Djedovic, Vladimir Lucic, Danilo Barthel, Petteri Koponen, T.J. Bray, Maodo Lo, DeMarcus Nelson, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Josh Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Zan Sisko, Sasha Grant

CM vs BAY Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

CM vs BAY Dream11 team: Crailsheim Merlins

DeWayne Russell (PG), Sebastian Herrera (SG), Javontae Hawkins (SF), Fabian Bleck (PF), Dejan Kovacevic (C)

CM vs BAY Dream11 team: Bayern Munich

Maodo Lo (PG), Petteri Koponen (SG), Vladimir Lucic (SF), Danilo Barthel (PF), Mathias Lessort (C)

CM vs BAY Dream11 prediction

Our CM vs BAY Dream11 prediction is that Bayern Munich will win this game.

Note: The CM vs BAY Dream11 prediction, CM vs BAY Dream11 top picks and CM vs BAY Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CM vs BAY Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.