Colorado Shooting 2021: NCAA Coach Reacts After People Get Killed Miles Away From Campus

On Monday, 10 people were killed in a supermarket in Colorado. Per reports, one of those killed was also a police officer who responded to the scene. The police apparently arrested a suspect, whose name was not revealed. The news was delivered at a news conference in the evening, where Boulder police Chief Maris Herold spoke while holding back tears.

Colorado shooting 2021: Colorado Buffaloes coach speaks up on shooting miles away from campus

As the NCAA bracket tournament is underway, the Colorado Buffaloes left their hotel in Indianapolis to play their game against Florida State on Monday. Before they left, they were informed of the shooting at the grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, which is where their school is.

Later, after the team lost 71-53 to Florida State, their coach Tad Boyle spoke about the Colorado shooting 2021 tragedy. “Win or lose tonight, I just felt an emptiness in my stomach,” he said, acknowledging the "senseless act of violence" that the country has seen countless times. " And so it puts this game in perspective. It certainly puts losing in perspective".

Boyle also added that he refrained from bringing up the tragic shooting before the game before he did not have any proper details. He addressed his team after their loss, which ended the Buffaloes season with a 20-7 record. We'll get through this, and get through it together,” Boyle said, adding that his heart "goes out to the Boulder community".

"So the perspective that this will bring to their lives, you know, is something that we're going to have to talk about as we process this and we move through it over the coming days".

The coach remained shocked by the incident, having lived in a "safe" place like Boulder his entire life. "We've got to figure out a way to stop this stuff,” he said. “I don't know the answer, but we've just got to figure out a way".

Last month, President Joe Biden called on Congress to look at the "commonsense" gun law reforms. As per White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Joe Biden has been briefed about the shooting.

Atlanta shooting

Earlier this month, eight people – including six Asian women – were killed during the Atlanta shooting tragedy The incident got people to speak up in support of the Asian community in the United States, mourning the loss of eight lives. The 21-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing eight people in three different Atlanta area massage parlours.

NCAA bracket

