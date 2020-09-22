CON Vs LVA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, WNBA Semi-finals Full Preview

The Connecticut Suns (CON) are all set to face off against the Las Vegas Aces (LVA) in their second WNBA semi-final game. The CON vs LVA match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST at the IMG Academy Gymnasium on September 23. Here is our CON vs LVA Dream11 prediction, CON vs LVA Dream11 team and CON vs LVA playing 11 predictions.

CON vs LVA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After winning their first semi-final fixture against the Las Vegas Aces, the Connecticut Suns will be looking to consolidate their lead and make a push for the final. After a hard fight for a place in the semi-final, the Connecticut Suns have nothing left to prove as they take on the No.1 seeds tomorrow. The side has made it through two daunting single-elimination games against the Los Angeles Sparks and the Chicago Sky teams. They won both games with a points difference of over 10 points.

The Las Vegas Aces, meanwhile, have eased into the semi-finals. They won a double-bye into the semis after finishing the regular season as the top seeds and defeating Seattle Storm with a slim two-point margin in the tie-break on the last day of the regular season. Despite winning both their season series encounters against the Suns, the Aces lost their first semi-final game against them. They will want to get back on top and prove their place as the top seeds.

CON vs LVA Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineup

DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas, Jasmine Thomas, Brionna Jones, Briann January

From the bench

Natisha Hiedeman, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, Beatrice Mompremier

Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineup

Kayla McBride, A’ja Wilson, Dearica Hamby, Danielle Robinson, Carolyn Swords

From the bench

Jackie Young, Angel McCoughtry, Lindsay Allen,

CON vs LVA Dream11 team

DeWanna Bonner, Kayla McBride, A’ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young

CON vs LVA Dream11 prediction

According to our CON vs LVA Dream11 prediction, the Las Vegas Aces will win the match.

Note: The CON vs LVA Dream11 prediction and CON vs LVA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CON vs LVA Dream11 team and CON vs LVA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: WNBA Twitter