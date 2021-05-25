CON Vs SEA Dream11: Connecticut Sun Vs Seattle Storm Prediction, Team And WNBA Top Picks

The Connecticut Sun (CON) will go up against the Seattle Storm (SEA) in the upcoming game of the WNBA 2021 season on Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00 PM local time (Wednesday, May 26 at 7:30 AM). The game will be played at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. Here is our CON vs SEA Dream11 prediction, top picks and CON vs SEA Dream11 team.

CON vs SEA Dream11 game preview

The Connecticut Sun are currently leading the WNBA 2021 standings and are also at the top of the Eastern Conference charts. Jonquel Jones and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. The Seattle Storm, on the other hand, are leading the Western Conference table, but are at the third spot of the WNBA 2021 leaderboard with a win-loss record of 3-1.

CON vs SEA: Injury Report

According to Rotowire, the Connecticut Sun will enter the Angel of the Winds Arena without Briann January, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past few days. Meanwhile, the Seattle Storm has reported zero injuries.

CON vs SEA Roster

Connecticut Sun: DeWanna Bonner, DiJonai Carrington, Kaila Charles, Natisha Hiedeman, Briann January, Jonquel Jones, Brionna Jones, Stephanie Jones, Beatrice Mompremier, Jasmine Thomas, Alyssa Thomas, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Seattle Storm: Sue Bird, Kennedy Burke, Jordin Canada, Candice Dupree, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor, Epiphanny Prince, Mercedes Russell, Katie Lou Samuelson, Breanna Stewart, Stephanie Talbot, Kiana Williams

WNBA Dream11: CON vs SEA Top Picks

Connecticut Sun: Natisha Hiedeman, Jasmine Thomas, Jonquel Jones

Seattle Storm: Jordin Canada, Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart

CON vs SEA Dream11 team

Point Guards: Jordin Canada, Kaila Charles

Shooting Guards: Natisha Hiedeman, Jewell Loyd

Small Forwards: Jasmine Thomas, Katie Lou Samuelson

Power Forwards: Breanna Stewart

Centres: Jonquel Jones

CON vs SEA Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Connecticut Sun will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CON vs SEA playing 11, CON vs SEA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CON vs SEA live and CON vs SEA game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

