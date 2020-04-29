CR Vs RE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

Carazo will go up against Real Esteli in the upcoming clash in the Nicaragua Basketball League. Carazo are placed on the 14th spot in the points table with 19 points to their name so far this season. In the 13 games they have featured in, Carazo have won 6 games and lost 7 of those. In the previous clash, Carazo played against Chinandega and won the game 73-70. Prior to this win, Carazo were up against Leon and lost the game 71-78.

As for Real Esteli, they are placed third on the points table. Real Esteli have banked a total of 25 points in the season so far with 10 wins in 15 games (Losses 5). In the previous clash, Real Esteli were up against Brumas Jinotega and lost 72-71. Prior to the loss, Real Esteli faced Masatepe in the league. Real Esteli completely dominated Masatepe as they won the game 100-38.

The CR vs RE Dream11 game is scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 5:30 AM (IST) in Nicaragua. Here is the CR vs RE Dream11 prediction, CR vs RE Dream11 top picks and CR vs RE Dream11 team.

Also Read | Dimitar Berbatov Felt 'horrible' After Sir Alex Ferguson Left Him Out Of 2011 UCL Final

CR vs RE Dream11 team

Also Read | Sergio Aguero Questions Lionel Messi's Argentina Critics, Supports Barcelona Star

CR vs RE Dream11 top picks

Dalton Cacho (Captain) Jose Reyes (Vice-captain) Marco Jimenez Orlington Bodden Gordan

Also Read | Could Willian Replace Aubameyang At Arsenal? Brazilian Set To Move For Free This Summer

CR vs RE Dream11 team

CR vs RE Dream11 team: Carazo full squad

Norlan Araya, Luis Jarquin, Marco Jimenez, Orlington Bodden Gordan, Jose Toledo Espinoza, Roger Icavalceta, Jeffren Brown, Alex Lope, Noel Narvaez Chavez, Franciso Cruz Ruiz, Kevin Mercado Garcia, Francis Gutierrez Blandino, Hanssell Chamorro Guadamuz, Fausto Porras, Ashley Cruz Valerio

CR vs RE Dream11 team: Real Esteli full squad

Jose Reyes, Gabriel Guerrero Navarrete, Andy Hodgson Williams, Adonis Garcia, Yassir Cruz, Milton Hernandez, Farrell Pauth, Jilmer Castillo, Jeydon Hulse Forbes, Argels Salzar, Dalton Cacho, Sharlon Hodgson, Jonathan Jimenez, Andy Perez, Jensen Campbell

Also Read | Who Has Lionel Messi Dated? Lionel Messi Dating History, Marriage With Antonela Roccuzzo

CR vs RE Dream11 prediction

Our CR vs RE Dream11 prediction is that Real Esteli will win this game.

Note: The CR vs RE Dream11 prediction, CR vs RE Dream11 top picks, and CR vs RE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CR vs RE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.