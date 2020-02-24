CT Vs JPN Dream11 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Details

Chinese Taipei will host Japan for their second game at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021. Chinese Taipei won their first qualifiers against Malaysia 152-48 to start their campaign on a positive note. Chinese Taipei are on top of the Group B table. Whereas, Japan will be playing their first game in the tournament as their opening clash against China got postponed due to the coronavirus outset. Japan was supposed to face China on February 21, 2020.
Coach Parker proud of his team!😤💪 #ChineseTaipei 32 - 20 #Malaysia #FIBAAsiaCup Qualifiers— 🏀FIBA Asia Cup (@FIBAAsiaCup) February 21, 2020
The CT vs JPN game is scheduled on Friday, February 24, 4:30 PM at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Read more about the CT vs JPN Dream11 prediction, CT vs JPN Dream11 team and the CT vs JPN Dream11 top picks that could fetch you the maximum points in your game.
#AkatsukiFive 男子U22日本代表：スプリングキャンプｰCamp1ｰ開催報告— 日本バスケットボール協会(JBA) (@JAPANBASKETBALL) February 22, 2020
「スタンダードを上げることがマスト」西田優大選手https://t.co/3AM7a8SwL5
「プロで生き残るためにもいろんなプレーができる方が良いし、対応力を上げてもらいたい。ここは最後の育成の場であり、挑戦できる機会」網野友雄HC pic.twitter.com/LOHldZvIwW
／— 日本バスケットボール協会(JBA) (@JAPANBASKETBALL) February 23, 2020
FIBA アジアカップの公式アプリが登場📱✨
＼
試合や選手情報はもちろん動画も楽しめる、試合観戦に欠かせないアプリです！
明日の「FIBA アジアカップ2021 予選」初戦のチャイニーズ・タイペイ戦前にぜひチェックしてみてください🏀🇯🇵@FIBAAsiaCup #AkatsukiFive #FIBAAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/OS4D7nd6CK
CT vs JPN Dream11: Chinese Taipei Full Squad
Jheng Huang, Long-Mao Hu, Tsung-Han Huang, Yu-An Chiang, Hsiang-Chun Tseng, Huang-Han Huang, Chi-Wei Lee, Po-Chen Chou, Ying-Chun Chen, Cheng-Ju Lu, Kuan-Chuan Chen, Yi-Hsiang Chou
CT vs JPN Dream11: Japan Full Squad
Ryan Francis Rossiter, Seiyo Ando, Yuki Togashi, Makoto Hiejima, Leo Vendrame, Kosuke Takeuchi, Shuto Ando, Kosuke Kanamaru, Joji Takeuchi, Daiki Tanaka, Avi Koki Schafer, Tenketsu Harimoto
ライアン・ロシター、アカツキファイブ デビュー！@JAPANBASKETBALL #FIBAAsiaCup 2021 Qualifiers!https://t.co/rmEfMug0Le— 🏀FIBA Asia Cup (@FIBAAsiaCup) February 23, 2020
「FIBAアジアカップ2021予選」(Window1 チャイニーズタイペイ戦) 放送・配信のお知らせ— 日本バスケットボール協会(JBA) (@JAPANBASKETBALL) February 19, 2020
2月24日（月・祝）
📺BSフジ
24時30分～ [録画放送]
📺CS フジテレビNEXT
19時50分～ [生放送]
📱DAZN
20時00分～ [LIVE配信]https://t.co/bEpy7IBx04#AkatsukiFive #FIBAAsiaCup @FIBAAsiaCup