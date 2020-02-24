CT Vs JPN Dream11 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Details

Chinese Taipei will host Japan for their second game at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021. Chinese Taipei won their first qualifiers against Malaysia 152-48 to start their campaign on a positive note. Chinese Taipei are on top of the Group B table. Whereas, Japan will be playing their first game in the tournament as their opening clash against China got postponed due to the coronavirus outset. Japan was supposed to face China on February 21, 2020.

The CT vs JPN game is scheduled on Friday, February 24, 4:30 PM at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Read more about the CT vs JPN Dream11 prediction, CT vs JPN Dream11 team and the CT vs JPN Dream11 top picks that could fetch you the maximum points in your game.

CT vs JPN Dream11 Team: CT vs JPN Dream11 top picks

PG: C Ying-Chun (SP) SG: S Ando, L Chi-Wei SF: T Harimoto, H Long-Mao PF: R Rossiter C: Koki-Schaffer, Hsiang-Chun

CT vs JPN Dream11 prediction: CT vs JPN Dream11 team (Full Squads)

CT vs JPN Dream11: Chinese Taipei Full Squad

Jheng Huang, Long-Mao Hu, Tsung-Han Huang, Yu-An Chiang, Hsiang-Chun Tseng, Huang-Han Huang, Chi-Wei Lee, Po-Chen Chou, Ying-Chun Chen, Cheng-Ju Lu, Kuan-Chuan Chen, Yi-Hsiang Chou

CT vs JPN Dream11: Japan Full Squad

Ryan Francis Rossiter, Seiyo Ando, Yuki Togashi, Makoto Hiejima, Leo Vendrame, Kosuke Takeuchi, Shuto Ando, Kosuke Kanamaru, Joji Takeuchi, Daiki Tanaka, Avi Koki Schafer, Tenketsu Harimoto

