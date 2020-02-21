CT Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Chinese Taipei and Malaysia will face off against each other in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers game. Both the teams will play the game at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei on Friday, February 21 at 4:00 PM IST. You can play the CT vs MAL Dream11 game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the CT vs MAL Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Chinese Taipei and Malaysia will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign when they face each other. The other teams in the draw include China and Japan. The qualification rounds will be played across different match weeks, but only two windows are available this year, with each team scheduled to play two games each. The next window will be opened in November this year.
Chinese Taipei roster: Huang Jhen, Wu Yung Cheng, Yu Huan Ya, Chou Po Chen, Chen Ying Chun, Hu Long Mao, Huang Tsung Han.
Alvin Ang Vui Hang, Leong Kar Fatt, Wee Chuan Chin, Leong Ye Xuan, Hoo Zhi Wei, Kwaan Yoong Chye.
PF: Huang Tsung Han
SF: Hu Long Mao
C: Zong Rong
PG: Chen Ying Chun
SG: Lee Chee Wei
PF: Thea Zhong Shin
SF: Alvin Ang Vui Hang
C: Wee-Chin
PG: Wee Yong Gan
SG: Huei-Liaw
All the players from both teams will be available or the game