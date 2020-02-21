CT Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Chinese Taipei and Malaysia will face off against each other in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers game. Both the teams will play the game at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei on Friday, February 21 at 4:00 PM IST. You can play the CT vs MAL Dream11 game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the CT vs MAL Dream11 predictions and squad details.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal Discuss Their First Fight In Throwback Video: Watch

CT vs MAL preview

Chinese Taipei and Malaysia will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign when they face each other. The other teams in the draw include China and Japan. The qualification rounds will be played across different match weeks, but only two windows are available this year, with each team scheduled to play two games each. The next window will be opened in November this year.

Also Read: Trae Young Scores 50 Points To Lead Hawks Past Heat 129-124

CT vs MAL Dream11 top picks from squads

CT vs MAL Dream11 top picks: Chinese Taipei

Chinese Taipei roster: Huang Jhen, Wu Yung Cheng, Yu Huan Ya, Chou Po Chen, Chen Ying Chun, Hu Long Mao, Huang Tsung Han.

Also read: LeBron James Sued By Non-profit Organization For Copying 'More Than An Athlete' Slogan

CT vs MAL Dream11 top picks: Malaysia

Alvin Ang Vui Hang, Leong Kar Fatt, Wee Chuan Chin, Leong Ye Xuan, Hoo Zhi Wei, Kwaan Yoong Chye.

Also Read: Antetokounmpo Scores 33, Leads Bucks To Rout Of Pistons

CT vs MAL Dream11 team line-ups

CT vs MAL Dream11 lineup: Chinese Taipei

PF: Huang Tsung Han

SF: Hu Long Mao

C: Zong Rong

PG: Chen Ying Chun

SG: Lee Chee Wei

CT vs MAL Dream11 lineup: Malaysia

PF: Thea Zhong Shin

SF: Alvin Ang Vui Hang

C: Wee-Chin

PG: Wee Yong Gan

SG: Huei-Liaw

CT vs MAL Dream11 injury update

All the players from both teams will be available or the game

CT vs MAL Dream11 prediction

Chinese Taipei are favourites to win the game

Note: The CT vs MAL Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.