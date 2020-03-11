DAL Vs DEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All NBA Game Details

Dallas Mavericks take on in Denver Nuggets in their NBA game on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center. Dallas Mavericks will hope that they can bounce back from the loss against San Antonio Spurs with a win over the Nuggets. You can play the DAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction and DAL vs DEN Dream11 team.

DAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction: Denver Nuggets jet off for Dallas Mavericks clash

DAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction

DAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction - Dallas Mavericks squad

J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

DAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction - Denver Nuggets squad

Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

DAL vs DEN Dream11 match schedule after making your DAL vs DEN Dream11 team

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Kick-Off: 6:30 AM IST (March 12, 2020)

Venue: American Airlines Center

DAL vs DEN Dream11 top picks

Here are the DAL vs DEN Dream11 top picks which could help you form your DAL vs DEN Dream11 team -

Point-guards: Luka Doncic (SP), Jamal Murray

Shooting-guards: Seth Curry, Gary Harris

Small-forwards: Jerami Grant

Power-forwards: Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: Mason Plumlee

DAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction

Dallas Mavericks start as favourites to win against Denver Nuggets in their NBA game.

Note: Please keep in mind that the DAL vs DEN Dream11 team predictions are made with our own analysis. The DAL vs DEN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results in your games.

