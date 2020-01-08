DAL Vs DEN Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets will play against each other on Wednesday, January 9, 6:00 AM IST (Tuesday, January 8, 7:30 PM EST). The match will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA. The Mavericks are currently at a 13-13 win-loss record and are ranked 6th in the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets are at an 25-11 win-loss record and are currently ranked 2nd in the Eastern Conference standings. You can also play the DAL vs DEN game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DAL vs DEN Dream11 predictions, squad details and player performances.

Also read | Andre Iguodala calls money 'overrated' despite making $17 million this NBA season

DAL vs DEN Player performances

Luka Doncic is the Mavericks' top performer. He is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 29.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis (17.3 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (10 ppg) have also been performing well. Nikola Jokic is leading the Nuggets with an average of 18.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Jamal Murray (17.8.ppg), Will Barton (14.8 ppg), Paul Millsap (11.9 ppg) and Gary Harris (11 ppg) have also been playing well.

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: Lakers rumoured to be open to Kyle Kuzma - Ben Simmons trade

DAL vs DEN injury updates

Kristaps Porzingis has been sidelined from the upcoming DAL vs DEN game due to his knee injury. Milsap is listed as probable for the game due to a knee contusion. Will Barton has been sidelined due to personal reasons.

Also read | Anthony Davis opens up on refusing to participate in NBA All-Star Dunk contest

DAL vs DEN Squad Details

Dallas Mavericks: J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

Denver Nuggets: Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

DAL vs DEN Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Luka Doncic (SP), Jamal Murray

Shooting-guards: Seth Curry, Gary Harris

Small-forwards: Jerami Grant

Power-forwards: Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith

Centre: Mason Plumlee

Note - The DAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Lakers would have won back-to-back NBA titles for a decade without Spurs, says Kobe Bryant