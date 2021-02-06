DAL Vs GSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Game Preview

Quick links:
Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will lock horns on Saturday, February 6, 8:30 PM EST (Sunday, February 7, 7:00 AM IST). The game will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Warriors currently have a 12-10 win-loss record and are ranked 7th in the Western Conference. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are placed 14th with a 9-14 record. Fans can also play the DAL vs GSW game on Dream11. Here is the DAL vs GSW dream11 prediction, DAL vs GSW Dream11 team and other details.
Golden State Warriors – Kent Bazemore, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Brad Wanamaker, Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman.
Dallas Mavericks – Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke, Willie Cauley-Stein, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr and Wes Iwundu, James Johnson, Maxi Kleber, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Richardson and Tyrell Terry.
February 5, 2021
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
