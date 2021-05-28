DAL Vs LAC Dream11: DAL Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Dallas Mavericks [DAL] will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers [LAC] in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs. The series will now move to Dallas and is scheduled to be played on Friday, May 28 at 9:30 PM ET [Saturday, May 29 at 7:00 AM IST]. Here is a look at the DAL vs LAC Dream 11 prediction, team news and top picks for the game.

DAL vs LAC game preview

The Mavericks have been playing brilliantly in this series. Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr have been instrumental for the Mavs this season and have contributed massively to the team's offense. With the series now heading to Dallas, the Mavs are in contention to take a 3-0 lead and also possibly sweep the series. In the 2 games, the Mavericks have shot 35 three-pointers. With the fluency in their offense and with some 'Luka Magic', the Mavs have outclassed the Clippers this series.

After finishing 4th seed in the West, the Clippers might have hoped that this could be the year they could break their playoff curse and make it to the NBA Finals. But yet again the Clippers face elimination in the Playoffs and will be battling for a possible comeback into the series. The addition of players like Rajon Rondo, Serge Ibaka and Demarcus Cousins has given the Clippers the experience they need to compete in the Playoffs and now is the time that they would want these players to help them out of this tough situation.

DAL vs LAC predicted lineups

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr, Finney Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber

Los Angeles Clippers: Rajon Rondo, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

DAL vs LAC Dream11 team

Point Guards: Luka Doncic, Rajon Rondo

Shooting Guards: Tim Hardaway Jr, Paul George

Small Forward: Kawhi Leonard

Power Forwards: Marcus Morris, Kristaps Porzingis

Centre: Ivica Zubac

DAL vs LAC Dream11 top picks for captain and vice-captain

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr, Kristaps Porzingis

Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris

DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Clippers will be looking to win Game 3 as that could help them massively in the series ahead. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are capable of doing some serious damage to any team when they get going. But they will have to keep focus as this series could easily slip away from them if they lose on Friday. We predict that the Clippers will win in Dallas and make the series 2-1 on May 28.

Focused on Game 3. pic.twitter.com/aUWwg1z7HQ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 26, 2021

