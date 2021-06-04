DAL Vs LAC Dream11: DAL Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Preview

The Dallas Mavericks [DAL] will take on the Los Angeles Clippers [LAC] in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs. The series will now head to Dallas and is scheduled to be played on Friday, June 4 at 9:00 PM [Saturday, June 5 at 6:30 AM IST]. Here is a look at the DAL vs LAC Dream11 team, top picks and DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction.

DAL vs LAC Game preview

In what was a close Game 5, Dallas managed to squeeze a win against the Clippers and will play with a 3-2 lead on Friday. Luka Doncic once again amazed the fans as he put up 42 points on the night. Dallas will be hoping for a better performance from their talented forward Kristaps Porzingis who hasn't looked to be in great form this series. Finney Smith hit some important 3's and played wonderfully well in Game 5. A win in Dallas would be the first time that the Mark Cuba owned team will be making it past the first round since their 2011 Championship season.

🎥 Every @luka7doncic bucket from last night. 🎥



He is the second player in @nba history to record a game with 42+ points, 8+ rebounds and 14+ assists in the postseason. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/cXx2F4ifNb — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Clippers played really well in the regular season, but it looks like the Playoff misery for the Clippers will continue as they face elimination in Game 6. After giving away a 3-1 lead last season, the Clippers added some important pieces to their team, but nothing seems to work for them as they face yet another early playoff exit. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have had some good performances this season and will be hoping to lift the Clippers spirit with a brilliant performance in Game 6.

DAL vs LAC predicted lineups

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr, Dorian Finney Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

Los Angeles Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Nicholas Batum

DAL vs LAC Dream11 team

Point Guards: Luka Doncic, Reggie Jackson

Shooting Guard: Tim Hardaway Jr

Small Forwards: Kawhi Leonard, Dorian Finney Smith

Power Forwards: Marcus Morris, Maxi Kleber

Centre: Kristaps Porzingis

DAL vs LAC top picks for captain and vice-captain

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr, Kristaps Porzingis

Los Angeles Clippers: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris

DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Dallas have been shooting amazingly well all series, the Clippers have found it very difficult to stop the 3 point flow and will need to come out with a better game plan next game. Containing Luka is going to be very important as he has been averaging 35 points this series and could prove to be the difference on Friday. We predict a win for Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Picture Credits: AP