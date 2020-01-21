DAL Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Game Details

Dallas Mavericks will go head to head against Los Angeles Clippers in their 2019-20 NBA game. The match will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to start by 7:30 AM (IST) on Wednesday, January 22. You can play the DAL vs LAC match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DAL vs LAC Dream11 predictions and squad details.

DAL vs LAC Dream11 preview

Dallas Mavericks currently occupy the 5th position in the Western Conference standings. They have played a total of 42 matches so far. Out of which, they have won 27 matches and lost 15 matches. Led by Luka Doncic, the Mavericks managed to win their last game against Portland Trail Blazers by a 120-112 margin. Victory against LA Clippers will allow them to move up the rankings.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Clippers are currently placed 4th in the Western Conference standings. They have played a total of 43 games. Out of which, they have won 30 games and lost 13 games. In their last game against New Orleans Pelicans, they managed to win by a margin of 133-130. The match against Mavericks will be crucial for them to improve their ranking in the conference standings.

DAL vs LAC Dream11 squad

DAL vs LAC Dream11 squad: Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Donte Grantham, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Mathias Lessort, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

DAL vs LAC Dream11 squad: Dallas Mavericks

J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

DAL vs LAC Dream11 team

DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Dallas Mavericks will be favourites to win the match

Note – The DAL vs LAC Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.