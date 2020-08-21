DAL Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Live

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will go head-to-head against the LA Clippers (LAC) Game 3 of Round 1 of the NBA playoffs on Friday, August 21 (August 22, as per Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 9 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST). The Clippers opened the series with a narrow 118-110 win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. However, Game 2 saw a reversal of fortunes as the Mavericks came to the fore with a robust 127-114 win to level the series. Game 3, therefore, is expected to be a cracker.
Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, J.J. Barea, Delon Wright, Courtney Lee, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway, Dorian Finney-Smith, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Josh Reaves, Justin Jackson, Kristaps Porzingis, Boban Marjanovic, Maximilian Kleber, Dwight Powell
Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Marcus Morris, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac
In game two, @kawhileonard became the second player in team history with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/4Lw97kOH6v— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 20, 2020
LA Clippers (LAC) start as favourites to win Game 3 of the series.
