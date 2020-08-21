DAL Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Live

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will go head-to-head against the LA Clippers (LAC) Game 3 of Round 1 of the NBA playoffs on Friday, August 21 (August 22, as per Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 9 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST). The Clippers opened the series with a narrow 118-110 win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. However, Game 2 saw a reversal of fortunes as the Mavericks came to the fore with a robust 127-114 win to level the series. Game 3, therefore, is expected to be a cracker.

Fans can play the DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction, DAL vs LAC Dream11 top picks and the DAL vs LAC Dream11 team.

DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, August 21, 2020, (August 22, as per Indian timings)

Time: 9 PM ET, 6:30 AM IST (Saturday)

Venue: AdventHealth Center, Wesley Chapel, Florida

DAL vs LAC live: DAL vs LAC Dream11 team, squad list

DAL vs LAC Dream11 team: Dallas Mavericks (DAL) squad

Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, J.J. Barea, Delon Wright, Courtney Lee, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway, Dorian Finney-Smith, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Josh Reaves, Justin Jackson, Kristaps Porzingis, Boban Marjanovic, Maximilian Kleber, Dwight Powell

DAL vs LAC Dream11 team: LA Clippers (LAC) squad

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Marcus Morris, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction: DAL vs LAC Dream11 top picks

Dallas Mavericks (DAL): Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr

LA Clippers (LAC): Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams, Paul George

DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) : Luka Doncic (PG), Seth Curry (SG), Tim Hardaway (SF), Kristaps Porzingis (PF), Maximilian Kleber (C)

: Luka Doncic (PG), Seth Curry (SG), Tim Hardaway (SF), Kristaps Porzingis (PF), Maximilian Kleber (C) LA Clippers (LAC): Patrick Beverley (PG), Kawhi Leonard (SG), Paul George (SF), Marcus Morris (PF), Montrezl Harrell (C)

In game two, @kawhileonard became the second player in team history with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/4Lw97kOH6v — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 20, 2020

DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction: DAL vs LAC Dream11 team

Point Guards: Patrick Beverley, Trey Burke

Shooting Guard: Kawhi Leonard (SP)

Small Forwards: Paul George

Power Forward: Patrick Patterson, Kristaps Porzingis

Centers: Ivica Zubac, Boban Marjanovic

DAL vs LAC live: DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction

LA Clippers (LAC) start as favourites to win Game 3 of the series.

Note: The DAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction and DAL vs LAC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DAL vs LAC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

