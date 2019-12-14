DAL Vs MIA Dream11 Predictions, Match News, Squad Details And Updates

The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat will play against each other on Sunday, December 15, 7:00 AM IST (Saturday, December 14, 8:30 PM EST). The match will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA. The Mavericks are currently at a 17-7 win-loss record and are ranked third in the Western Conference. Miami Heat are at an 18-7 win-loss record and are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference. You can also play the DAL vs MIA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DAL vs MIA Dream11 predictions, squad details and player performances.

DAL vs MIA Dream11: Player performances

Luka Doncic is the Mavericks' top performer. He is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. He recently became the first player in NBA history to post multiple 40-point triple-doubles under the age of 21. Kristaps Porzingis (16.7 ppg) Tim Hardaway Jr. (12.7 ppg) have also been performing well.

Jimmy Butler is leading the Heat with an average of 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He scored his season-high 37 points against the Boston Celtics. Kendrick Nunn follows him with an average of 16.2 points per game. Goran Dragic (15.9 ppg), Bam Adebayo (15.3 ppg), Tyler Herro (13.9 ppg), Justise Winslow (12.4 ppg) and Duncan Robinson (11.8 ppg) have also been playing well.

DAL vs MIA Dream11: Injury Update

The Mavericks' Delon Wright has been listed as questionable for the upcoming DAL vs MIA game. He has a thigh injury. The Heat currently have no player listed as sidelined or questionable from the game.

DAL vs MIA Dream11: Squad Details

DAL vs MIA Dream11 squad: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters and Justice Winslow.

DAL vs MIA Dream11 squad: Dallas Mavericks

J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

DAL vs MIA Dream11 prediction

Point-guards: Luka Doncic (C),

Shooting-guards: Jimmy Butler (VC), Dion Waiters

Small-forwards: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Power-forwards: Kelly Olynyk, Dorian Finney-Smith

Centre: Kristaps Porzingis

Note - The DAL vs MIA Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

