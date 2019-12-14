DAL Vs MIA Dream11 Predictions, Match News, Squad Details And Updates

The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat will play against each other on Sunday, December 15, 7:00 AM IST (Saturday, December 14, 8:30 PM EST). The match will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA. The Mavericks are currently at a 17-7 win-loss record and are ranked third in the Western Conference. Miami Heat are at an 18-7 win-loss record and are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference. You can also play the DAL vs MIA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DAL vs MIA Dream11 predictions, squad details and player performances.
Luka Doncic is the Mavericks' top performer. He is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. He recently became the first player in NBA history to post multiple 40-point triple-doubles under the age of 21. Kristaps Porzingis (16.7 ppg) Tim Hardaway Jr. (12.7 ppg) have also been performing well.
Jimmy Butler is leading the Heat with an average of 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He scored his season-high 37 points against the Boston Celtics. Kendrick Nunn follows him with an average of 16.2 points per game. Goran Dragic (15.9 ppg), Bam Adebayo (15.3 ppg), Tyler Herro (13.9 ppg), Justise Winslow (12.4 ppg) and Duncan Robinson (11.8 ppg) have also been playing well.
The Mavericks' Delon Wright has been listed as questionable for the upcoming DAL vs MIA game. He has a thigh injury. The Heat currently have no player listed as sidelined or questionable from the game.
