DAL Vs NOP Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Schedule And All NBA Live Game Details

Basketball News

DAL vs NOP is scheduled on March 4, 2020 (March 5, 8:00 AM IST) at the American Airlines Center. Here are the DAL vs NOP Dream11 predictions and squad.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
dal vs nop dream11

Dallas Mavericks will face New Orleans Pelicans in their next NBA encounter. Dallas Mavericks are on the seventh position of the Western Conference with a 37-25 win-loss ratio. Dallas Mavericks have won six of their last 10 games. They lost their last NBA game by a 109-107 margin against the Bulls. Dallas Mavericks have maintained a home record of 16-4 and an away record of 21-11. 

As for New Orleans Pelicans, they are on the 12th spot of the Western Conference. They have maintained a win-loss record of 26-35 in the season so far. New Orleans Pelicans have won six of their last 10 games. They lost their last NBA clash against Timberwolves (134-139). New Orleans Pelicans have maintained a home record of 12-19 and an away record of 14-16. 

DAL vs NOP is scheduled on March 4, 2020 (March 5, 8:00 AM IST) at the American Airlines Center. Here are the DAL vs NOP Dream11 predictions, DAL vs NOP Dream11 top picks and DAL vs NOP Dream11 team.

DAL vs NOP Dream11 Predictions

DAL vs NOP Dream11 Top Picks 

  1. Luka Doncic

  2. Derrick Favors

  3. Brandon Ingram

DAL vs NOP Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

DAL vs NOP Dream11 team: Dallas Mavericks squad

J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Aric Holman, Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Dakota Mathias, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby, Delon Wright

DAL vs NOP Dream11 team: New Orleans Pelicans squad

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, Zylan Cheatham, Derrick Favors, Josh Gray, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Nicolo Melli, Darius Miller, E'Twaun Moore, Jahlil Okafor, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams, Zion Williamson

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

