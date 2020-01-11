DAL Vs PHI Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers will play against each other on Sunday, January 12, 7:00 AM IST (Saturday, January 11, 8:30 PM EST). The match will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA. The Mavericks are currently at a 23-14 win-loss record and are ranked 6th in the Western Conference standings.

The 76ers are at a 25-14 win-loss record and are currently ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference standings. You can also play the DAL vs PHI game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DAL vs PHI Dream11 predictions, squad details and player performances.

Also read | NBA All-Star 2020 voting: How to vote, latest results, leaders and schedule

DAL vs PHI player performances

Luka Doncic is the Mavericks' top performer. He is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 29.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis (17.3 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (14 ppg) have also been performing well.

Joel Embiid is the Sixers' top scorer with 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Tobias Harris follows with a 19.4 ppg average. Josh Richardson (15 ppg), Ben Simmons (14.9 ppg) and Al Horford (12.3 ppg) have also performed well.

Also read | LeBron James overtakes Michael Jordan to rank 4th on NBA All-Time FG list

DAL vs PHI injury updates

Currently, no Mavericks player is listed as sidelined for the upcoming game. Joel Embiid is out for at least 1-2 weeks after undergoing surgery.

Also read | Luka Doncic gets embarrassed to repeat Kobe Bryant's Slovenian words for him

DAL vs PHI Squad Details

Dallas Mavericks: J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

Philadelphia 76ers: Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

DAL vs PHI Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic (Star Player)

Shooting-guards: Josh Richardson, Delon Wright

Small-forwards: James Ennis III, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Power-forwards: Dorian Finney-Smith

Centre: Dwight Powell

Note - The DAL vs PHI Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

(Image courtesy: dallasmavs Instagram, Sixers Instagram)

Also read | LeBron James slams critics for calling Carmelo Anthony and him 'washed up' last season