DAL Vs POR Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers will play against each other on Saturday, January 18. Both the sides are entering the contest with wins as the Mavericks beat Sacramento Kings while Trail Blazers managed to hold off James Harden led-Houston Rockets. Keep reading for the DAL vs POR Dream11 predictions, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Date: Friday, January 17, 2020 (Saturday, January 18, 8:00 AM IST)

It's time for another edition of Mavs Baller! Watch Delon & Dame go head-to-head on Jan. 17th! We'll see you at the @AACenter!



🎟: https://t.co/dShG0OROyv pic.twitter.com/AMP4UbEDUN — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 10, 2020

DAL vs POR Dream11 team preview

Dallas Mavericks are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 26-15 (win-loss) record. Luka Doncic has been one of the standouts in the NBA this season. The Slovenian is averaging 28.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9 assists this season. They will look to win this one against the Blazers at home and move closer to the top sides in their conference.

Meanwhile, Portland Trail Blazers have been a mixed bag this season. Despite pulling off a huge win over the Houston Rockets last time out, they have struggled for consistency this season. They are currently the 10th seed side in the Western Conference standings with an 18-24 (win-loss) record. Hassan Whiteside had a huge game against the Rockets, scoring 18 points and 18 rebounds.

DAL vs POR squads

Dallas Mavericks: J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby, Delon Wright.

Portland Trail Blazers: Kent Bazemore, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside.

DAL vs POR team news

Dallas Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Isaiah Roby (foot), Ryan Broekhoff (unknown)

Portland Trail Blazers: Mario Hezonja (back), Jusuf Nurkic (leg), Skal Labissiere (knee), Rodney Hood (Achilles), Zach Collins (shoulder)

DAL vs POR Dream11 team

Point-guards: L Doncic (Captain), A Simons

Shooting-guards: C McCollum

Small-forwards: K Bazemore

Power-forwards: D Finney-Smith, M Kleber

Centre: H Whiteside (Vice-captain)

DAL vs POR Dream11 prediction

Dallas Mavericks will be the favourites heading into the tie.

Note – The DAL vs POR Dream11 team prediction is our own analysis and does not guarantee positive results in your game.

