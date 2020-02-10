DAL VS UTA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will lock horns on Tuesday, February 11, 7:00 AM IST (Monday, February 10, 5:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the Americans Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA. The Mavericks currently have a 32-21 win-loss record and are ranked 7th in the Western Conference. The Jazz currently have a 34-18 win-loss record and are ranked 4th in the Western Conference. Fans can also play the DAL vs UTA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DAL vs UTA Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.
Also read | Zion Williamson hits four 3-pointers in 3 mins, more than Ben Simmons has in entire career
Donovan Mitchell is the Jazz's top scorer with 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Bojan Bogdanovic follows with an average of 20.9 points per game. Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Mike Conley have averages above 10 points per game. Luka Doncic is Mavericks' top performer. He is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis (18 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (14.3 ppg) have also been performing well.
Also read | Watch NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo show off his football skills in Paris
Also read | Kobe Bryant names 3 WNBA players capable of succeeding in NBA currently
Also read | Dwight Howard seeks Lakers legend and ex-rival Kobe Bryant's help for NBA Dunk Contest