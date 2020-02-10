DAL VS UTA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will lock horns on Tuesday, February 11, 7:00 AM IST (Monday, February 10, 5:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the Americans Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA. The Mavericks currently have a 32-21 win-loss record and are ranked 7th in the Western Conference. The Jazz currently have a 34-18 win-loss record and are ranked 4th in the Western Conference. Fans can also play the DAL vs UTA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DAL vs UTA Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.

DAL vs UTA Dream11: Player performances

Donovan Mitchell is the Jazz's top scorer with 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Bojan Bogdanovic follows with an average of 20.9 points per game. Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Mike Conley have averages above 10 points per game. Luka Doncic is Mavericks' top performer. He is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis (18 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (14.3 ppg) have also been performing well.

DAL vs UTA Dream11 team injury updates

Luka Doncic will be sidelined due to his ankle injury. No Jazz player is listed as questionable or out for the upcoming game.

DAL vs UTA Dream11 team squad

DAL vs UTA Dream11 team squad – Dallas Mavericks

JJ Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

DAL vs UTA Dream11 team squad – Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.

DAL vs UTA Dream11 team prediction

Point-guards: Mike Conley

Shooting-guards: Donovan Mitchell (SP), Seth Curry

Small-forwards: Bojan Bogdanovic, Tim Hardaway Jr

Power-forwards: G Niang,

Centre: Rudy Gobert, W Cauley-Stein

Jazz start as favourites to win

Note - The DAL vs UTA Dream11 team prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

