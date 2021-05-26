Last Updated:

Dallas Mavericks Star Fined $50,000 After His Visit To Nightclub Before Clippers Game

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 by the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks star fined $50,000 after his visit to the nightclub before Clippers game

Dallas Mavericks star fined $50,000 after his visit to the nightclub before Clippers game


Dallas Mavericks have taken a 2-0 lead in the first-round series of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The Clippers vs Mavericks series will now head to Dallas for Game 3 and Game 4 of the series with an opportunity for the Mavs to possibly sweep their counterparts. In the build-up to the game, there was a huge controversy surrounding Kristaps Porzingis who was fined by the NBA for violating their safety protocols by visiting a strip club on Sunday. The NBA is very strict with the health and safety protocol rules and has fined the Mavericks star with a fine of $50,000.

Kristaps Porzingis fine

Porzingis has been a key part of the Mavericks team and they will be thankful that he was let go with a fine, as his exclusion could possibly change the course of the series. However, many have raised questions on this decision as just a week back LeBron James was notified about a breach in safety protocols, but the Lakers star was let go off with just a warning. This has made the decision on the Kristaps Porzingis fine questionable.

All these decisions can be vital as the NBA Playoffs 2021 have started and any exclusion or break in protocols could be huge for the teams. The NBA claims that it looks at every case regarding the breaches in protocol differently, but many have raised questions after this decision.

Clippers vs Mavericks series 

Dallas Mavericks who came into the game surrounding the controversy with the Kristaps Porzingis fine did not let any of that, affect their performance as they eased past the Clippers in Game 2. But the Mavericks do not have time to celebrate and they still have some serious job to do as the Clippers will come out all guns blazing in Game 3.

Kawhi Leonard's 41-point performance could be something positive for them as his team will need him to continue performing well in the remainder of the series. The team has the experience of Rajon Rondo who is a proven player and has two Championships to his name. Players like Paul George, Patrick Beverley are all capable of doing some damage to the Mavs, and if they get going this series can still take a wild turn. 

 Clippers vs Mavericks prediction 

To overcome a 2-0 lead in the Playoffs is a huge task. The Mavericks trio of Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr combined for 87 points in the Game 2 win against the Clippers. The chances of making a comeback look very slim, as  94% of the times the teams taking a 2-0 lead go on to win the series. If the Clippers manage to defy the odds this time around, it will truly be a dramatic comeback and the perfect narrative to a thrilling matchup between both teams.

Picture Credits: Kristaps Porzingis/Twitter

