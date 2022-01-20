Dallas Mavericks Vs Phoenix Suns: NBA LIVE Streaming, Injury Report, Team News And More

Dallas Mavericks are up against Phoenix Suns in the NBS 2021-22 match at the American Airlines Center on Thursday night, as per the local time. The Suns travel to Dallas riding high on their four-match winning streak, while, the Mavericks also play their home game on the back of a four-match winning streak. The hosts earned a 102-98 victory over the Toronto Raptors in their last game, while the visitors are coming off a 121-107 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in their last match.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Team News and Injury Reports

Devin Booker starred for the Suns during their match against Spurs, as he scored a total of 48 points. At the same time, Luka Doncic heads into the match after scoring 41 points in the match against the Raptors. Booker and Chris Paul will be the key players for the visitors as Booker currently shooting 44.7% while averaging 24.5 points per game, while Chris Paul has averaged 11.7 points in the last 10 games. Meanwhile, Tim Hardway Jr. and Doncic will be the key players for the home side.

While Hardway Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game. scoring 14.6 points, Doncic is averaging 23.9 points in the last 10 games for Dallas. Sterling Brown will miss the match for the Mavericks due to his foot injury, while Abdel Nader, Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky, and Deandre Ayton miss out for Suns due to injuries.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Probable Starting Line-ups

Phoenix Suns Probable Starting Line-up: G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - JaVale McGee

Dallas Mavericks Probable Startng Line-up: G - Luka Doncic, G - Jalen Brunson, F - Dorian Finney-Smith, F - Maxi Kleber, C - Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Mavericks vs Suns, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Staples Center at 6:00 AM IST on Friday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Mavericks vs Suns, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Mavericks vs Suns match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM on Thursday in the US and at 12:30 AM on Friday in the UK.