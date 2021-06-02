Last Updated:

Dame Trends On Twitter As Lillard Leaves NBA Community Amazed After Dropping 55 On Denver

Dame arrived in Denver and gave an outrageous 55-point performance vs the Nuggets. Lillard now holds the record for most 3s in a playoff game.

Damian Lillard had the most historic night against the Denver Nuggets as he drilled 12 three-pointers against them in his side's Game 5 loss. The entire NBA community was impressed with the performance Dame showcased and all the attention was turned towards the Nuggets vs Portland game which went to overtime courtesy of a clutch three-pointer from Dame. The series now heads to Game 6 which is scheduled to be on Thursday, June 3 at 8:00 PM [Friday, June 4 at 5:30 AM IST].

Damian Lillard stats: How many points did Damian Lillard have tonight?

Damian Lillard was unstoppable tonight and broke quite a few records during his 55-point performance. He shot an unbelievable 12-17 from the field at a 70.8% efficiency. His three-point shooting performance is now the highest by any player. The record was previously held by Klay Thompson who shot 11 threes in a game. At one point the game looked like Damian Lillard vs Nuggets as the Trail Blazers star kept racking up threes to add pressure on the Nuggets. In another fun incident during the game, Austin Rivers brought his palms together and thanked god after Dame missed a three in Double OT. 

Damian Lillard stats for the night proved that this could possibly be one of the best playoff performances by a player. He forced the game to OT and then to Double OT after hitting a tough three on brilliant defense by Denver only to have his team's victory denied after two missed dunks from Robert Covington and CJ McCollum going out of bounds in 2nd OT. Twitter has been buzzing with tweets and praises after the iconic Dame performance but he will be focused on Game 6 on Thursday and will be hoping to continue his exploits against the Nuggets.

Damian Lillard postgame interview

In what possibly should have been Lillard's most exciting post-game interview, he looked really upset about the loss and when asked about how he personally felt after giving a performance like that, Dame said, "It doesn't matter, we lost the game, I mean at this point all that matters is we can't lose another game." Portland now face the huge task of winning two games in a row against the Nuggets and if they manage a Game 6 win in Portland they will have to travel back to Denver. With only 48 hours remaining before the tip-off for Game 6, it will be very interesting to see how these teams will overcome fatigue before the game on Thursday.

