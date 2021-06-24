Damian Lillard Comments "horrible Photoshop" On Fan's Jazz Photoshop; Fans React

Despite all rumours surrounding Damian Lillard's exit from the Portland Trail Blazers, the NBA star has never stated or hinted otherwise. The team's exit from the NBA playoffs paved way for countless NBA trade rumours – especially some sending Lillard to the Utah Jazz. However, if the Trail Blazers star's word is to be taken, there is no Damian Lillard trade on the cards just yet.

Damian Lillard takes dig at tweet hinting at Utah Jazz trade

Some time ago, a Twitter user shared a photo of Lillard in a Utah Jazz jersey, clearly indicating a move for the Trail Blazers star. "What we thinking bro? @Dame_Lillard New legacy here in the 801 with @spidadmitchell?" they wrote, eventually gaining Lillard's attention after the tag. "Horrible photoshop," Lillard wrote in his quote tweet, calling out the user while also making fans laugh at his response.

Fans react to Damian Lillard's response

The Trail Blazers' exit from the playoffs has opened doors for countless talks about Lillard's exit. Many pondered about the way Lillard has played for the team, and how long will he be willing to stay with the team. The team has fallen short on multiple occasions, not moving past the opening round the past two seasons. All of that considered, it does not look like Lillard is on his way out of the Trail Blazers.

In an earlier interview, Enes Kanter spoke about Lillard and his loyalty to the team. He believes Lillard, despite the early playoff exits, is not looking to leave the team. "You know one thing he doesn’t care about big markets, small markets," Kanter said while on SiriusXM Radio. "He wants to win it all in Portland. I’m saying this every time I talk about him, but he’s definitely one of the most loyal and maybe the most loyal player in the league. People always talk about how good of a player he is, but he’s actually one of the best teammates that I’ve played with".

The New York Knicks are one team constantly linked to Lillard, apparently waiting for an opportunity to land him.

