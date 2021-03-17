Damian Lillard Interview Goes VIRAL After Dropping 50 Pts, 10 Assists Vs Pelicans; Watch

Today, "Dame Time" is a phrase NBA fans are well-accustomed to. Damian Lillard has emerged as one of the best players over the past few seasons, already being referred to as the greatest Trail Blazer ever. On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), the Portland Trail Balzers faced the New Orleans Pelicans, where Lillard spoke about his career, growth and the importance of discipline. The interview went viral, fans and NBA players responding to the same.

Damian Lillard vs Pelicans: Trail Blazers star interview goes viral

Lillard spoke about his journey before the NBA, and how he had to work religiously behind the scenes, not sure whether he would ever get the credit for it. "I know what it's like to be unknown and to not have the lights on you and to want to be seen," Lillard said. He continued to speak about his efforts, and how he has not forgotten the steps needed to reach where he is. He spoke about having his family, commercials and endorsements, but not forgetting what makes it possible – the work, the humility and the compassion. Lillard mentioned working harder and smarter at the same time, wanting to stick with everything that has given results today, even if he is 30.

Draymond Green reacts to Damian Lillard interview

NBA scores live: Pelicans vs Trail Blazers highlights

Lillard scored 50 points and 10 assists, leading the Trail Blazers to a 125-124 victory over the Pelicans. The 30-year-old scored 20 of his points in the fourth quarter, shooting free throws with 1.2 seconds left to bag the win. "I think with how it happened and the position we were in down the stretch, this will be one I remember," Lillard said as his team overcame a 17-point deficit.

Brandon Ingram added 30 points for the Pelicans, while Zion Williamson had 28. Lonzo Ball posted 11 points along with a season-high 17 assists. "I mean, we just didn't play the way we played the whole game like we were trying to run the clock out," Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said after the game.

NBA standings

The Trail Blazers are currently placed sixth in the Western Conference with a 23-16 (win-loss) record. The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, are ranked 11th with 17 wins and 23 losses. The Utah Jazz are leading the league with a 29-10 record. The Trail Blazers are performing slightly better compared to the 2019-20 season, heading towards another playoff appearance.

