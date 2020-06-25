Damian Lillard Names His Wrestling Mount Rushmore Ft Stone Cold, Undertaker And The Rock

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is known to be a hardcore fan of WWE, especially of WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin. While he loves to tear apart the court with a ball in his hand, Lillard equally admires the art of storytelling inside the WWE ring. Former Memphis Grizzlies player Tone Wroten recently took up the challenge of putting faces on the Wrestling Mount Rushmore according to personal preference. Lillard was quick to take up the challenge himself and his picks included some of the most iconic names in WWE history like The Undertaker and The Rock.

Also Read | The Undertaker Receives A Memorable Tribute From Madison Square Garden After Retirement

Damian Lillard names his Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Tone Wroten, who most recently played in Liga ACB, took the 'Who's on The Wrestling Mount Rushmore?' challenge this month. Wroten named The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Undertaker and either of Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels as his picks. The 27-year-old's picks were some of the best in the pro-wrestling industry, superstars who defined WWE's Attitude Era and PG Era.

Who’s On The Wresling Mt. Rushmore????



1. The rock

2. Stone cold

3. Undertaker

4. Hulk Hogan/Shawn Michaels — Tone Wroten (@TWroten_LOE) June 25, 2020

Damian Lillard also weighed in on the challenge as he included Stone Cold and The Rock in his list. Lillard also included Ric Flair and just like Wroten, he was undecided between Hulk Hogan and Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. Lillard later threw in The Undertaker on his illustrious list of the Wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Stone cold, the rock , Rick flair , Hulk hogan/Bret hart https://t.co/IhRY9k5jT1 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 25, 2020

Throw in undertaker too https://t.co/IhRY9k5jT1 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 25, 2020

Also Read | Damian Lillard Shares Emotional Story Of Oscar Grant, Who Was Killed By Police In 2009

Damian Lillard dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin back in 2018

On Halloween in 2018, Damian Lillard stole the show as he dressed up as the Texas Rattlesnake at the Moda Center. From Steve Austin's 3:16 shirt to a WWE belt, the 29-year-old left no stone unturned while dressing up as his favourite WWE icon. Lillard even complimented his outfit with a Stone Cold mask.

Damian Lillard's costume was so impressive that it even got a "Hell Yeah" from the WWE Hall of Famer himself.

Oh Hell Yeah!!! RT @BleacherReport: Dame pulled up to the game as Stone Cold 🍻



(via @trailblazers) pic.twitter.com/yfhbeLIRlE — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) October 23, 2018

Also Read | Damian Lillard Says NBA Return Is A Risk He's Willing To Take

Portland Trail Blazers are one of the 22 teams who will be heading to Walt Disney World in July ahead of the NBA restart. Lillard has been more than an influential player for the Trail Blazers this season. The All-Star guard is averaging 28.9 points and 7.8 assists this season.

Also Read | The Undertaker Reveals Reason Behind Not Working More With 'good Guy' John Cena In The WWE

(Image Credits: NBA Official Website, Damian Lillard Twitter Handle)