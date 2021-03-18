Damian Lillard Shares ADORABLE Moment With Damian Jr, Helps Him Wear Mask: WATCH

Damian Lillard dropped 50 points against the New Orleans Pelicans and later won the internet over with an adorable with his son Damian Jr. The Portland Trail Blazers shared the video on social media, which has the NBA star helping his son put on a mask. Fans loved the interaction, some even referring to Damian Jr as a future MVP.

Damian Lillard son video: Superstar's adorable gesture for son

"Put your mask on," Lillard is heard saying in the video, as he attempts to put a mask on a visibly distracted Damian Jr. Later, Lillard tells his son he'll catch him later, letting the boy run away as the video comes to an end. "I see two future mvp here," wrote a fan, wanting Lillard to win an MVP award soon.

Fans react to Damian Lillard son video

When he grows him he’s going to start shooting full court — 22-19 Heatnation since ‘12 (@NbaStev3n) March 18, 2021

Clearly Dame and his fiancé have done a GREAT job at raising him! Beautiful family. — Agrippa (@Trailblazers391) March 18, 2021

Even jr’s braces are better than Paul George’s sorry @Saj2413 — Werth Omar (@WerthOmar) March 18, 2021

The new generation is doing fine. — Painfully Aware I'm Not Your Favorite (@achosennoone) March 18, 2021

Last January, a video of Damian Jr playing with a basketball was shared. The Trail Blazers also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the Dame Jr.

“...and at guard...3 foot 1 from Portland, OR....wearing diapers.....DAMIAN LILLARD JR!” pic.twitter.com/XMZ05jEQqt — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 14, 2020

Damian Lillard stats

As part of the Damian Lillard stats, he is currently averaging 30.5 points and 8 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.

NBA standings

The Trail Blazers are currently placed sixth in the Western Conference with a 23-16 (win-loss) record. The New Orleans Pelicans – who they last faced – on the other hand, are ranked 11th with 17 wins and 23 losses. The Utah Jazz are leading the league with a 29-10 record. The Trail Blazers are performing slightly better compared to the 2019-20 season, heading towards another playoff appearance. The Denver Nuggets are ranked above the Trail Blazers with 24 win and 16 losses. The San Antonio Spurs trail at the seventh spot with a 21-16 record.

