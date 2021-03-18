Last Updated:

Damian Lillard Shares ADORABLE Moment With Damian Jr, Helps Him Wear Mask: WATCH

In a recent video uploaded by the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard and his son Damian Jr win hearts as the Trail Blazers star puts a mask on him.

damian lillard

Damian Lillard dropped 50 points against the New Orleans Pelicans and later won the internet over with an adorable with his son Damian Jr. The Portland Trail Blazers shared the video on social media, which has the NBA star helping his son put on a mask. Fans loved the interaction, some even referring to Damian Jr as a future MVP. 

Damian Lillard son video: Superstar's adorable gesture for son

"Put your mask on," Lillard is heard saying in the video, as he attempts to put a mask on a visibly distracted Damian Jr. Later, Lillard tells his son he'll catch him later, letting the boy run away as the video comes to an end. "I see two future mvp here," wrote a fan, wanting Lillard to win an MVP award soon. 

Fans react to Damian Lillard son video

Last January, a video of Damian Jr playing with a basketball was shared. The Trail Blazers also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the Dame Jr. 

Damian Lillard stats

As part of the Damian Lillard stats, he is currently averaging 30.5 points and 8 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range. 

NBA standings

The Trail Blazers are currently placed sixth in the Western Conference with a 23-16 (win-loss) record. The New Orleans Pelicans – who they last faced – on the other hand, are ranked 11th with 17 wins and 23 losses. The Utah Jazz are leading the league with a 29-10 record. The Trail Blazers are performing slightly better compared to the 2019-20 season, heading towards another playoff appearance. The Denver Nuggets are ranked above the Trail Blazers with 24 win and 16 losses. The San Antonio Spurs trail at the seventh spot with a 21-16 record. 

