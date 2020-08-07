Damian Lillard Stuns With 45-point Performance With Career-high 11 3s Vs Nuggets

Damian Lillard thoroughly dominated the court during Portland Trail Blazers' 125-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Lillard posted a 45-point performance paired with a career-high 11 three-pointers, tying his own franchise record for most threes in a game. Lillard also added 7 rebounds and 12 assists to round off his scorching performance as he ripped through the Denver Nuggets.

Lillard was 11-for-18 on Thursday night (Friday IST), bringing the Trail Blazers one step closer to securing their playoff spot. The Trail Blazers (32-28 win-loss) are now within half a game of the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently occupy the eighth place in the Western Conference. If the Blazers perform consistently, they have a chance to qualify and face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers during the playoffs' opening round via a play-in tournament. The Phoenix Suns, who are at 30-39, sit 1.5 games behind Portland. Lillard shot 61.9% from the field while making 80% of his free throws.

Lillard's game gained momentum early on, cutting through the Nuggets defence who had 16 turnovers as compared to Trail Blazers' 9. Lillard, who appeared a little rusty initially, was 10-for-30 on three-pointers before Thursday's game. He is the second player in the league to have multiple games with at least 10 three-pointers during the 2019-20 season. Houston Rockets star James Harden is, unsurprisingly, the other.

Lillard's last such performance was against the Golden State Warriors on January 20 when he dropped 11 three-pointers and a season-high 61 points. Portland had entered the NBA bubble 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies. Nuggets, on the other hand, are 1.5 games behind the second-seeded LA Clippers in the West.

During his post-game interview, Lillard spoke about knowing how tough your opponent can be. "We did what we needed to do," he said. "Some people might say, 'Ah, they didn't play anybody,' but for us, we're not going to apologise for a win. We're here just to get it done." The NBA All-Star acknowledged that their team has been "unhealthy" but knows they have many good players who haven't played at the required level. Lillard claimed he knew his team would take advantage of the situation after arriving at the bubble, which they have. The Trail Blazers have four seeding games remaining against the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets.

