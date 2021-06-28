Damian Lillard trade rumors: Trail Blazers star could push his way out of Portland

Damian Lillard has proven his loyalty time and again with the Portland Trail Blazers despite all the disappointments. The player has stuck with the franchise for 9 years and has also said that he would love to stay with the Trail Blazers till the end of his career. But it looks like Dame's time is up in Portland as there are reports of a possible trade to another team after the controversy surrounding a new head coach and Portland's attitude towards building a contender. Here is a look at Damian Lillard trade rumors, NBA news and NBA trade rumors.

The backlash from Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching search and his concerns over whether a championship contender can be built have become major factors that could force Damian Lillard to request out, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/syN8upvWPx — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 27, 2021

Damian Lillard trade rumors: Will Damian Lillard leave Portland?

Right after they drafted him, Lillard has been a key part of the franchise and without much support has carried this team on his back several times to the Playoffs. It was only after the arrival of CJ McCollum that Dame received some support. The duo formed one of the deadliest backcourts in the League and helped the Trail Blazers reach the 2019 Western Conference Finals. Despite putting up big numbers in this year's Playoffs, Dame has once again faced disappointment as the Blazers were knocked out in the first round by the Denver Nuggets. The early exit has led to Dame rethinking about the team and their chances of ever winning a championship with the current team, and it looks like the Trail Blazers' failure to land a defensive player may very well cost them one of the best point guards in the NBA.

We have named Chauncey Billups as our head coach.



Welcome to Portland, @1MrBigShot!https://t.co/4i5MXhkVs0 pic.twitter.com/EdFh79weEw — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 28, 2021

The early exit in the Playoffs led to the Trail Blazers firing their long time head coach Terry Stotts. According to sources, Dame gave a few suggestions about the names that he wanted to be hired as the head coach, but he later revealed that none of them were considered. After weeks of meetings and interviews, the Blazers assigned Chauncey Billups as their new head coach and this led to a huge backlash on Dame as fans have criticised him for being involved in the hiring of Billups who was accused of sexual assault in 1997. 'Will Damian Lillard leave Portland ?' is still a question, but with all the controversy surrounding the head coach and Trail Blazers' failure to get him some help may lead Dame out of Portland.

“Sometime it’s not the people who change. It’s the mask that falls off” — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 27, 2021

Trail Blazers trade rumors

According to Chris Haynes, Damian Lillard could very well request a trade after the coaching controversy and the possible question if a contender could be built around the Blazers team. There are many teams that would want the services of the All-NBA guard, but as of now, there is no official confirmation as to Dame's exit. However, if Dame were to ever leave the Blazers he would definitely want to go to a championship contender. Celtics may very well try their luck to get Dame because they now have a vacant spot for a point guard, but Boston are currently in a rebuilding stage and it is likely that Dame makes a move there.

NBA news: Ime Udoka hired as Boston head coach

Brad Stevens has made some big decisions since his switch to the Celtics front office. Stevens, who moved to the GM position, finally found a replacement for himself as he appointed Ime Udoka as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. Another coaching change that happened was Jason Kidd's appointment as the Dallas Mavericks head coach. The 2011 NBA champion is back with his old team for a third stint after playing two times previously for the Mavs as a player. Kidd was made the head coach after Rick Carlisle's exit from the franchise after 13 years. Just a week after that Carlisle was announced as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers.

Image Credits: AP