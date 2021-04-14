Daunte Wright Shooting: LeBron James Makes Strong Claim Supporting Jalen Rose's Monologue

Last weekend, a majority of the United States was stunned by the Daunte Wright shooting. The 20-year-old Wright was shot by a police officer who was supposed to reach for a taser. The murder once again sparked a wave of protests in the USA with people demanding respect for the young life lost. Athletes spoke up about the same, making sure fans know where they stand and giving the reasn behind why was Daunte Wright killed.

Daunte Wright shooting: LeBron James supports the Jalen Rose monologue

SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE ONES IN THE BACK. AND THE ONES IN THE FRONT WHO FRONT LIKE THEY REALLY CARE ABOUT US!SALUTE @JalenRose https://t.co/cbCFZ8ZTYm — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2021

On Tuesday, Jalen Rose delivered a monologue on the recent Jalen and Jacoby episode. Rose spoke about police brutality, and how people of colour are treated by law enforcement in their country. "They’re just called on to protect and serve. But to us, we always felt like we were the only people being policed. There are way too many names that I know, Jacoby, there are way too many: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner. Philando Castille".

Daunte Wright’s death continues to highlight why Blacks don’t trust the police. Prayers to his family during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/kefq7TJxjs — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) April 13, 2021

He added that he knows many names, and it disrupts families while causing pain, anxiety and "generational setbacks" people have not been able to overcome. He also pointed out that for many officers, discipline follows when the clip has gone viral on social media. Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James quoted the video, passionately agreeing with what Rose had to say. "SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE ONES IN THE BACK. AND THE ONES IN THE FRONT WHO FRONT LIKE THEY REALLY CARE ABOUT US!SALUTE," James wrote.

Why was Daunte Wright killed? Who was Daunte Wright?

According to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, Wright's death was referred to as "an accidental discharge". In the bodycam footage, one can hear the officer tell Wright that they will tase him. The weapon is drawn after he breaks free, and the officer exclaims after having shot the young man.

Despite a dusk-to-dawn curfew, a crowd gathered outside the Brooklyn Center police station. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott addressed the shooting as tragic, adding that the officer who shot Wright should be fired. “We cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people,” he said.

Wright's girlfriend was in the passenger seat beside him. He was killed few miles away from where George Floyd was murdered last summer.

