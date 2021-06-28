Deandre Ayton Reveals Chris Paul's Importance In His NBA Career

The Phoenix Suns are one step away from history after their 84-80 Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Playing in the NBA playoffs after a decade, the team looks like they are headed to the NBA Finals. While Devin Booker is leading the team, Deandre Ayton scored 19 points and 22 rebounds to help the Suns secure their win.

Deandre Ayton opens up on Chris Paul's importance in his career

“That man Deandre Ayton, we are going to get him a bag this summer.”



- Chris Paul. 💰

“That man right over there, Deandre Ayton, we gonna get him a bag this summer,” Suns veteran guard Chris Paul said while talking to ESPN. Ayton – who has been only been impressive this postseason – took to credit Paul for changing the course of his career. He explained what Paul's presence did to improve his game, and why he owes the 36-year-old NBA star.

“I love CP, man. Like I said, that’s really the only teammate that really push me. Like big bro-type push. Knowing what I got and that I ain’t never thought that I had,” he said. He further reiterated his point, stating that Paul is probably the best thing that has happened to his career. "I can say that every day. Just is really a dude who pays attention to detail. It’s not how you say it, it’s what he’s saying… I never know a guy who cares so much about basketball and competing at everything".

He added that Paul's competitiveness and spirit are contagious, which he built in Ayton as well. "Just having him as a teammate and the experience that he’s went through and teaching me the little things has helped me and it’s working". He went on to explain that the process started back in training camp, where Paul told him about "angles".

“You know, hey, it’s just angles of the screen, angles to get the rebound, being in position for an offensive board and just stuff like today, just using what he said and him just always keeping that in my head". Ayton even explained that it was not easy for him, but it has been a learning curve. "He makes it easy to where either he’s open or I’m open and we’re going to get something out of it. That’s what I’ve been learning through the reps with him".

Phoenix Suns a win away from Western Conference Finals

While Ayton is all-praise for Paul, the 22-year-old has been averaging 20.3 points and 13.5 rebounds, shooting 69.6% from the field. While the Clippers are trying to maximize and sharpen their defense, Ayton's alley-oops and rebounds have given the Suns some edge. Booker had team-high 25 points last game.

Suns vs Clippers schedule

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers – Monday, June 28, 9:00 PM EST (Tuesday, June 29, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns – Wednesday, June 30, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, July 1, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN

