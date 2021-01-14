DEN Vs GSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The Denver Nuggets (DEN) and the Golden State Warriors (GSW) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Thursday, January 14, at 10:00 PM EST (Friday, January 15 at 8:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Here is our DEN vs GSW Dream11 prediction, top picks and DEN vs GSW Dream11 team.

DEN vs GSW Dream11 prediction: DEN vs GSW Dream11 team and preview

On Tuesday, both Nuggets and Warriors lost to Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers, respectively. Because of that, the Golden State Warriors slipped to the seventh spot in the Western Conference rankings, with a win-loss record of 6-5. Nuggets, on the other hand, moved to the ninth spot as they have lost six of their last eleven games.

DEN vs GSW live: DEN vs GSW schedule

US date and time: Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 10:00 PM EST

Indian date and time: Friday, January 15, 2021, at 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado

DEN vs GSW starting lineups: Rosters list

DEN vs GSW Dream11: Denver Nuggets roster

Will Barton, Bol Bol, Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Dozier, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Isaiah Hartenstein, Markus Howard, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, Michael Porter Jr.

DEN vs GSW Dream11: Golden State Warriors roster

Kent Bazemore, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Brad Wanamaker, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman.

DEN vs GSW starting lineups: Top picks

Denver Nuggets: Monte Morris, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

DEN vs GSW Dream11 prediction: DEN vs GSW Dream11 team

Point Guards: Stephen Curry (SP)

Shooting Guards: Kelly Oubre Jr, Monte Morris

Small Forwards: Andrew Wiggins (PP), Mychal Mulder

Power Forwards: Draymond Green, Paul Millsap

Centres: Nikola Jokic

DEN vs GSW live: DEN vs GSW match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Golden State Warriors are the favourites to win the game.

Got 'em with the fake! pic.twitter.com/5iZRNZa5y7 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 13, 2021

Note: The DEN vs GSW Dream11 prediction and DEN vs GSW match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DEN vs GSW Dream11 team and DEN vs GSW match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

