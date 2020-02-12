DEN Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Denver Nuggets will go head-to-head against Los Angeles Lakers in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 8:30 AM IST. Denver Nuggets are placed on the second position in the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 38-16 in the 54 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers are leading the Western Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 40-12 in the 52 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

DEN Vs LAL game schedule

Venue: Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado

Date: February 12, 2020 (February 13 according to Indian timings)

Time: 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday), 8:30 AM IST (Thursday)

DEN Vs LAL Dream11 Squads

Denver Nuggets squad: Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Los Angeles Lakers squad: Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook

DEN Vs LAL Dream11 top picks

Denver Nuggets: Monte Morris, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee

Los Angeles Lakers: Quinn Cook, Lebron James, Anthony Davis

DEN Vs LAL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Quinn Cook, Monte Morris

Shooting Guard: Danny Green

Small Forward: Lebron James (SP)

Power Forward: Anthony Davis, Paul Millsap

Centre: Mason Plumlee, JaVale McGee

DEN Vs LAL Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win the game.

DEN Vs LAL Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

