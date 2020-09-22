DEN Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks For 3rd NBA Western Conference Final

The Denver Nuggets (DEN) are all set to face off against the LA Lakers (LAL) in their third NBA Western Conference finals game. The DEN vs LAL match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, Florida on Wednesday, September 23. Here is our DEN vs LAL Dream11 prediction, DEN vs LAL Dream11 team and DEN vs LAL playing 11 predictions.

DEN vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After making NBA history by becoming the first team to come back from two 3-1 deficits in the post-season, the Denver Nuggets seem to have hit a wall. Despite ousting much more highly favoured teams like the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz to secure their place in the conference finals, the Nuggets have lost their first two games against the Lakers. However, as with their semi-final games, this 0-2 deficit could be just the thing Jamal Murray and co. need.

Rallying back from tough spots seems have become the team's strong suit and they will hope to do just that on Wednesday morning, in an attempt to keep their hopes of securing a place in their first-ever NBA Finals in franchise history, alive.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Lakers have had a relatively less steep road to the finals. They faced early defeats against the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers but clinched easy 4-1 victories over both to come into the finals. Anthony Davis' last-second 3-pointer snatched a victory from the Nuggets hands and gave the Lakers a 2-0 lead in the Conference Finals. The side will look to give themselves a 3-0 lead against the Nuggets, who have earned a reputation for coming back from such losses.

DEN vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray (PG), Gary Harris (SG), Will Barton (SF), Jerami Grant (PF), Nikola Jokic (C)

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James (PG), Danny Green (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Anthony Davis (PF), JaVale McGee (C)

DEN vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Key Players

LA Lakers predicted starting lineup

Anthony Davis (PF)

LeBron James (SF)

JaVale McGee (C)

Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineup

Nikola Jokic (C)

Jamal Murray (PG)

Michael Porter Jr (PF)

DEN vs LAL Dream11 team

Rajon Rondo, Jamal Murray (PG)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Gary Harris (SG)

LeBron James (SF)

Anthony Davis (PF)

JaVale McGee, Nikola Jokic (C)

DEN vs LAL Dream11 prediction

According to our DEN vs LAL Dream11 prediction, the LA Lakers will win the game.

Note: The DEN vs LAL Dream11 prediction and DEN vs LAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DEN vs LAL Dream11 team and DEN vs LAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

