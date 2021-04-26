DEN Vs MEM Dream11: Nuggets Vs Grizzlies Prediction, Team, Fantasy Top Picks

Quick links:
The Denver Nuggets (DEN) will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) for their upcoming regular season NBA game for the 2020-21 season. The game is scheduled for Monday, 9:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST) at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Here is a look at the DEN vs MEM Dream11 prediction and DEN vs MEM Dream11 team.
With a successful road trip behind them, the Memphis Grizzlies will look to close out with a win vs the Denver Nuggets. The team last won two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and will look to edge past the Nuggets, led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. This game, however, will be played a week after the teams' last game, in which the Nuggets won 139-137 in double overtime.
The Grizzlies last lost against Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday (Thursday IST). "We know what we're capable of every night. We've just got to go out there with a lot of energy for 48 minutes," Ja Morant after their recent win. "Offensively we're going to score the ball, so as long as we are locked in on the defensive end and get stops we're going to always put ourselves in a position to win the game".
Jonas Valanciunas is also back on the court following his concussion, due to which he missed three games. He scored 21 points and 10 rebounds vs the Trail Blazers.
The Nuggets will continue to play without Jamal Murray, out with an ACL tear. "It's on everybody, it's not one person," Nikola Jokic said, averaging 26.2 points and 10.9 rebounds this season. "I think I need to be much better, just helping everybody. It's on everybody, everybody needs to step up, be focused, especially on the defensive end. We're going to score, when you have momentum, you're going to score easier".