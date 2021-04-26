Last Updated:

DEN Vs MEM Dream11: Nuggets Vs Grizzlies Prediction, Team, Fantasy Top Picks

DEN vs MEM Dream11 prediction: The Denver Nuggets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their next NBA regular season assignment on Monday night.

The Denver Nuggets (DEN) will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies (MEM) for their upcoming regular season NBA game for the 2020-21 season. The game is scheduled for Monday, 9:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST) at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Here is a look at the DEN vs MEM Dream11 prediction and DEN vs MEM Dream11 team. 

DEN vs MEM preview

With a successful road trip behind them, the Memphis Grizzlies will look to close out with a win vs the Denver Nuggets. The team last won two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and will look to edge past the Nuggets, led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. This game, however, will be played a week after the teams' last game, in which the Nuggets won 139-137 in double overtime. 

The Grizzlies last lost against Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday (Thursday IST). "We know what we're capable of every night. We've just got to go out there with a lot of energy for 48 minutes," Ja Morant after their recent win. "Offensively we're going to score the ball, so as long as we are locked in on the defensive end and get stops we're going to always put ourselves in a position to win the game". 

Jonas Valanciunas is also back on the court following his concussion, due to which he missed three games. He scored 21 points and 10 rebounds vs the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets will continue to play without Jamal Murray, out with an ACL tear. "It's on everybody, it's not one person," Nikola Jokic said, averaging 26.2 points and 10.9 rebounds this season. "I think I need to be much better, just helping everybody. It's on everybody, everybody needs to step up, be focused, especially on the defensive end. We're going to score, when you have momentum, you're going to score easier". 

Injury report

Denver Nuggets

  • Jamal Murray – Out for the season, knee
  • Will Barton – Out, hamstring
  • Monte Morris – Day to day, hamstring

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Jaren Jackson Jr – Day to day, knee

Predicted line-ups

  • Denver Nuggets – Facundo Campazzo, PJ Dozier, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr and Nikola Jokic
  • Memphis Grizzlies – Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, Kyle Anderson and Jonas Valanciunas

DEN vs MEM Dream11 prediction

  • Point Guard – Ja Morant, Austin Rivers
  • Shooting Guard – Dillon Brooks
  • Shooting Forward – Michael Porter Jr, Perry Dozier Jr
  • Power Forward – Kyle Anderson
  • Centre – Nikola Jokic (SP), Jonas Valanciunas

DEN vs MEM Dream11 team top picks

  • Memphis Grizzlies – Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Anderson and Ja Morant
  • Denver Nuggets – Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr and Gary Harris

Note: The above DEN vs MEM team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DEN vs MEM game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

