DEN Vs NYK Dream11: Nuggets Vs Knicks Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Denver Nuggets (DEN) will be facing the New York Knicks (NYK) for their upcoming regular season NBA game for the 2020-21 season. The game is scheduled on Wednesday, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST) at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Here is a look at the DEN vs NYK Dream11 prediction and DEN vs NYK Dream11 team.

DEN vs NYK preview

This week, the apparent favourite MVP candidate for this season will take on the New York Knicks, both teams heading towards the playoffs. Nikola Jokic, playing without Jamal Murray (out for the season), will be looking to perform as well as he can, maybe adding one last push towards his MVP honour. If he wins, he will become the first Denver Nuggets player to do so.

Jokic is currently leading his team with 26.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, along with 1.4 steals per game average as well. The Nuggets are currently are at the near top in the Western Conference standings. However, the Nuggets' clash vs the Knicks will not be easy, facing Julius Randle – someone who has fiercely been carrying the team. He stirring up some late MVP chatter, currently posting 24.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists during his maiden All-Star campaign.

That being said, Randle also has the most minutes in the league as of now. Jokic, consistent the whole season, is second on that list. Randle's performance has been commendable, really giving the Knicks a boost as the 2020-21 season is drawing to an end. The Knicks are currently 37-28 in the East, winning 12 of their last 13 games. Without Randle, the feat would not have been possible. Additionally, Randle is averaging 31 points over the last 11 games.

"People don't understand how tough it is to play in New York, and he's bringing a winning mentality back to the Knicks," said the Knicks' Taj Gibson, giving the credit to Randle. "Julius has earned his credit for being in the MVP race. He deserves it".

Jokic, on the other hand, has had to step up since Murray's season-ending injury. During the Lakers' last game vs the LA Lakers, PJ Dozier ended up leaving the game after an unfortunate right adductor strain. "I don't know if this team is cursed," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game, adding that they might need some high priest to get rid of all bad omens. Dozier is hence ruled out on Wednesday (Thursday IST). On the other hand, the coach added that Monte Morris might be back after a few more games.

Injury report

Injury update ahead of tomorrow's game against the New York Knicks.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/BKT4hvnjx6 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 5, 2021

Denver Nuggets

Zeke Nnaji – Out, ankle

Jamal Murray – Out for the season, knee

Will Barton – Out, hamstring

PJ Dozier – Out, right adductor strain

Monte Morris – Out, hamstring

Nikola Jokic – Probable

New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson – Out, ankle

Nerlens Noel – Out, ankle

Predicted line-ups

Denver Nuggets – Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

New York Knicks – Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley

DEN vs NYK Dream11 prediction

Point Guard – Derrick Rose, Facundo Campazzo

Shooting Guard – Immanuel Quickley, Shaquille Harrison

Shooting Forward – Michael Porter Jr, Reggie Bullock

Power Forward – Julius Randle

Centre – Nikola Jokic (SP)

DEN vs NYK Dream11 team top picks

Denver Nuggets – Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr and Gary Harris

New York Knicks – Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Nerlens Noel

Note: The above DEN vs NYK team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DEN vs NYK game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

