DEN VS POR Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Denver Nuggets in their NBA 2019-20 game on Friday, December 13 (9.00 AM IST). The match will be played at the Pepsi Center, Denver. Let us look at the first-teams and the favourable Dream11 that can be selected out of these players.

ALSO READ | NBA Trade Rumours: Kevin Love on verge of leaving Cleveland Cavaliers for Boston Celtics

DEN vs POR rosters

Portland Trail Blazers:

Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Mario Henzonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent, Jr., and Hassan Whiteside.

Denver Nuggets:

Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr., and Jarred Vanderbilt.

ALSO READ | NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell headed to Timberwolves from Warriors?

DEN vs POR Dream11 team

Point-Guard: Jamal Murray

Shooting-Guard: Gary Harris, CJ McCollum

Small-forward: Will Barton, Jerami Grant

Power-forward: Carmelo Anthony (vice-captain), Skal Labissiere

Centre: Hassan Whiteside (Captain)

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Shaquille O'Neal has a hilarious fall on live TV show, leaves NBA fans in splits

DEN vs POR Dream11 prediction and form guide

Thrill and Joker both had stellar performances tonight.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/hTxGlk3lWv — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 11, 2019

The Denver Nuggets are currently 5th in the Western Conference with 14 wins and 8 losses. Their last game was against the Philadelphia 76ers and they lost the game 92-97. Their best players in the game were Will Barton who got 26 points and Gary Harris who got 14 points.

The Force was with us. @McDonalds McDelivery Game Highlights 🎥 pic.twitter.com/vTg9pPwoQ7 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 11, 2019

The Portland Trail Blazers are 11th in the Western Conference with 10 wins and 15 losses. Their last game was against the New York Knicks and they lost the game 87-115. Their best performers in the match were Damian Lillard who got 31 points and Hassan Whiteside who scored 17 points.

We predict a win for the Denver Nuggets in this game.

ALSO READ | Andre Drummond credits beer diet for his success on court in the 2019-20 NBA season