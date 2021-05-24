Last Updated:

DEN Vs POR Dream11: Nuggets Vs Trail Blazers Prediction, Team And Top Picks

DEN vs POR Dream11: The Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played on May 24 (May 25 IST). Here are the DEN vs POR Dream11 team and top picks.

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the second game of the first-round series at Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado. The game is scheduled for 24th May, 10:00 EST [25th May, 7:30 am IST]. Here is a look at the DEN vs POR Dream11 team and the lineups of the game.

The first game of the series went to the Trail Blazers 123-109 and the game was taken over by Damian Lillard who unleashed in the 3rd quarter and ended the game with a phenomenal 34 point performance. The Nuggets who are without their star point guard Jamal Murray missed the firepower as they kept missing easy buckets and open shots which led to the loss. Nikola Jokic had yet another brilliant performance where he scored 34 points and had 16 dimes but it was not enough to lead Denver to a win.       

The Nuggets fans did not give a warm welcome to their former player Carmelo Anthony and that was enough for him to erupt and score 18 points. Melo later said, “The boos? It's cool man, I love them too”. The Nuggets finished 3rd seed in the tough Western Conference and will be looking to carry their form to the Playoffs. Players like Facu Compazzo, Michael Porter Junio and Aaron Gordon have been really important in the Nuggets recent success and a lot will depend on their performances if the Nuggets will want to have any chance against the fiery Portland team.                                                                                                                        

Portland however will be hoping that their star point guard Damian Lillard continues his brilliant run of form in the Nba Playoffs and if Denver wants to defeat the Trail Blazers in the 2nd game they will have to find a way to contain Lillard’s explosiveness. Nuggets who went on to the Conference finals last year have the talent that can help them win this series, M Porter Jr who has been big for them since Jamal Murray’s injury will be key for them and will be hoping that he can turn around his dismal shooting performance from the first game

.

DEN Vs POR predicted lineup

Denver: Facu Compazzo, Austin Rivers, M Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Portland: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, N.Powell, J.Nurkic, Robert Covington

 

DEN Vs POR Dream11 prediction

Point Guards - Damian Lillard, Facu Compazzo,

Shooting Guards - Austin Rivers

Shooting forwards - M. Porter Jr, N.Powell

Power Forward - Robert Covington, Aaron Gordon

Centre- Nikola Jokic

DEN Vs POR Dream11 top picks

Portland Trail Blazers:  Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Carmelo Anthony

Denver Nuggets: Facu Compazzo, M.Porter Jr, Nikola Jokic

Note: The above Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The predictions do not guarantee positive results 

