Dennis Schroder 'has Communicated' He Wants $100M-$120M In Free Agency: DBB VP Andres

Dennis Schroder was one of the most sought after players last year when he left OKC. His brilliant performance for the Thunder in their 2019-2020 season impressed everyone. He averaged 18.9 PPG and was one of the top candidates for the 6th man of the year as he helped OKC to an unexpected Playoff spot. In November, he was traded to the Lakers in the NBA free agency and was very promising during the regular season, he averaged 15.4 PPG and 5.8 APG and helped the Lakers get to the Playoffs without AD and LeBron James who missed out a chunk of the season due to injuries. He was also offered an 84 million extension, which the German rejected as he believed that he deserved more.

NBA free agency: Dennis Schroder free agency rumours

NBA scout slams Dennis Schroder: ‘I question his leadership and shooting’ https://t.co/t3naE3oS0v — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 27, 2021

Schroder rejected a four-year $84million deal during the regular season. He had a dismal Playoff series against Phoenix and even went scoreless in the all-important Game 5. After a disappointing end to their season and with Schroder performing badly in the Playoffs, it is possible that the Lakers let go of the point guard. It is reported that the player is looking for a $100-120 million multi extension deal. The purple and gold outfit had all the plans of keeping the player, but with such a high price tag it is possible that they will have to let go of him.

The Lakers guard is currently on a $15 million per year deal and his contract includes bonuses on selection to the all-star games, but Schroder is looking for a much bigger extension and has even opted out of the Olympics to ensure that he lands the right deal, with the oncoming free agency. Many teams would probably be interested in a Dennis Schroder trade, but the price could be a big problem as many teams are out of cap space and as good as a player he is the teams will be hesitant to pay such an amount after a disappointing playoff performance. With many big players going into free agency this year, it will be interesting to see which team matches Dennis Schroder's demand of $100-120 million.

Report: Dennis Schroder ‘has communicated’ he wants $100M-$120M in free agency https://t.co/HjQ2RrohX4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 30, 2021

NBA trade rumors: Ben Simmons wanted by Minnesota, Timberwolves; Damian Lillard likely to leave Trail Blazers

NBA trade rumors have already started making rounds even before the season has ended, this offseason is definitely going to see many switches as there are many top players that are approaching free agency. Ben Simmons is in contract with the 76ers till 2023, but his dismal Playoff performance started drawing talks about a possible trade and it is reported that Minnesota Timberwolves are very much interested in trading for the point guard.

Sources tell myself & @AdamNBorai: There is a growing rift between Portland Trail Blazers ownership, Damian Lillard, & the front office. Dame has been in touch with players on other teams this off-season & monitoring Portland's future before committing to anything. More to come. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 27, 2021

Another big star who could possibly be on his way out is Damian Lillard. The 6-time all-star took heavy backlash from the Blazers fans who were disappointed after they announced Chauncey Billups who is accused of sexual assault as their new head coach, Lillard is reported to be frustrated with that and the Blazers failure to get him some help, as they once again made an early Playoff exit.

Image Credits: AP