Denver Nuggets Vs Dallas Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA In India, US And UK?

In the NBA 2021/22 Western Conference clash, the Dallas Mavericks will take a trip to Denver to face the Denver Nuggets on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 8.00 pm (Saturday, October 30, 7.30 am IST) at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado.

After winning the first two games, the Denver Nuggets have lost their last two and come into this fixture having suffered a 122-110 defeat to the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have won three and lost one, and come into this fixture pulling a close 104-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Live Streaming in India

Those in India wanting to watch Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month. For those looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Live Streaming in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch NBA live can do so on the ESPN network. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 7.00 pm on Thursday, October 21. Fans living in texas can also catch the game live on the Bally Sports Southwest channel.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Michel Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, JaMychal Green.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney -Smith, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ @Nuggets)