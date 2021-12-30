Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA In India, US And UK?

The upcoming game of the NBA 2021-22 season will see the Denver Nuggets square off against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 6:00 pm PT (Friday, December 31, 8:00 am IST) at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch the Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Live can watch the game live on the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch NBA live can do so on NBC Sports Bay Area and Altitude Sports. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 6:30 pm PT on Thursday, December 30.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup: Facundo Campazzo, Nah'Shon Hyland, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kevon Looney.

