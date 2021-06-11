Derrick Rose Free Agency: Lakers Could Be Interested Along With Knicks To Sign The Veteran

Derrick Rose was a big player for the New York Knicks in their Playoff series against Atlanta Hawks. Although the Knicks lost the series, the former MVP's performance was highly appreciated as he showed it to the world that he was still capable of playing at the highest level. After his stint with the Detroit Pistons, the veteran guard reunited with former coach Tom Thibodeau at New York. Since his arrival at the Knicks, Rose has averaged 14.7 PPG and has been instrumental in their brilliant run this season. But there are doubts surrounding his comeback to the Knicks next season as he is a free agent this offseason.

D-Rose reflects on the season. pic.twitter.com/V0pSpYitIW — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 3, 2021

NBA free agency: Derrick Rose free agency

After a wonderful season for the Knicks, there are many teams that would be interested in a Derrick Rose trade. When asked if he planned to come back to the Knicks next season, Rose replied saying, "That's not up to me that's up to the front office. They got big plans, who knows if I may be back, I don't know. I am going to let my agents talk and them talk about it, but it's really not up to me. But I would love to come back, who wouldn't want to play for the Knicks or be in New York." The Knicks would be pushing to keep Rose in New York, but they will have to compete with Los Angeles Lakers who have been interested in him for a long time.

Report: The Lakers and Knicks have interest in signing Derrick Rose in free agency, via @massey_evan pic.twitter.com/JbkNSq6Bk1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 10, 2021

Last offseason Lakers were in talks to make the deal for Rose happen, but it collapsed and they had to sign Dennis Schroder who is on his way out after just a season. Getting D-Rose to LA would be great for both the franchise and the player, as this would be the perfect chance for him to get his shot at winning a championship and as for the Lakers, Rose would be a perfect fit in the team as he has the explosiveness and is very good at driving to the rim which makes things easier for LeBron and Anthony Davis. A veteran like Rose would be a great locker room presence and this could help the youngsters who could learn a lot from him.

NBA trade rumors: Lakers trade rumors

The #Lakers and #Knicks are eyeing a run at Derrick Rose in #NBA free agency this offseason. - https://t.co/ZrTtunNJnF — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 10, 2021

This offseason there are some high profile names involved in the NBA free agency. Kyle Lowry, John Collins, Kawhi Leonard, Goran Dragic are all names that have been part of the NBA trade rumors as these are the big names that will be free agents after this season. Lakers will be looking for a few changes in their squad after a first-round exit against Phoenix. The Lakers would want to replace Dennis Schroder who is on his way out after refusing a contract extension, Derrick Rose is someone who they have shown great interest in and if the deal happens it would be a great addition to the Lakers. It also looks like they might go for a centre this free agency as there have been no talks about a possible extension for Andre Drummond or Marc Gasol.

