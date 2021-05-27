Derrick Rose Has Dream-come-true Moment As Knicks Win First Playoff Game Since 2013

Derrick Rose powered the New York Knicks to their first Playoff win since 2013. His 26 points helped the Knicks to a 101-92 win as the series now heads to Atlanta. The Hawks and the Knicks had a thrilling Game 1, where Trae Young spoiled their comeback into the Playoffs with a clutch basket and silenced the 15,000 fans that were in the crowd. When asked about the booing, Young said, "If they hate me that much, I might be doing something right."

Hawks vs Knicks Game 2

Trae young continued his brilliance with another 30-point performance in the Hawks vs Knicks Game 2. The MSG crowd did not seem to forget Young's Game 1 antics and continued to boo him. The game, as promised, was a thrilling match as the lead kept switching and at one point the Knicks were down by 15 points.

Derrick Rose was instrumental as his 26 points in 39 minutes proved to be vital for the Knicks. In his post-game interview with Ernie Johson from TNT, Rose said, "I have been dreaming about this moment for a long time." The former league MVP faced a serious injury when he was with the Chicago Bulls which kept him out of the game for a while. He left the Detroit Pistons earlier this season and joined forces with Tim Thibodeau. Since his arrival, Rose has been the veteran presence this team needed and his presence will be a big plus for the Knicks in the NBA Playoffs 2021.

The @nyknicks pick up their first #NBAPlayoffs win since 2013 and even the series 1-1! Game 3: Friday at 7pm/et on ESPN



Derrick Rose: 26 PTS

Reggie Bullock: 15 PTS, 4 3PM

Julius Randle: 15 PTS, 12 REB pic.twitter.com/NRchyFxm8I — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2021

New York Knicks Playoff stats

First playoff victory since 2013 and we needed this one!



Let's keep fighting. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/16uYvwwXzi — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 27, 2021

The Knicks have previously won 2 NBA Championships both in the '70s. Since then they have only managed to reach the NBA finals with Julius Erving but failed to win it. Their last playoff appearance came in 2013 where they lost in the Conference semifinals to the Indian Pacers 4-2. The Knicks finished the regular season as the 4th seed. Players like Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson have been pivotal for the Knicks as they have strengthened the defense by not letting teams take easy shots. Noel averaged 2.2 blocks for the season, guarding brilliantly for them. Julius Randle who is having a career year averaged 37.6 minutes and has been at his best offensively for them this season.

NBA scores for Wednesday

Eastern Conference

Washington Wizads 95 - 120 Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta Hawks 92 - 101 New York Knicks

Western Conference

Memphis Grizzlies 129 - 141 Utah Jazz

Image credits: NBA/Twitter