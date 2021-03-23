Last Updated:

Derrick Rose Opens Up On 'Brutal' COVID-19 Battle As Much-awaited Knicks Return Nears

Derrick Rose COVID story: The New York Knicks has rejoined the team and spoke to the media about his experience and brutal struggle with the virus.

The New York Knicks have Derrick Rose back, who has recovered after a rough battle with COVID-19. The 32-year-old spoke about the Derrick Rose COVID experience, warning people about not overlooking the virus. While Rose has rejoined the team, his plan to play remains unclear. 

Derrick Rose COVID: NBA star speaks up on battle with the virus

Rose talked to the reporters on Monday, explaining that his child his also got sick, requiring them to quarantine together. "They say everybody is different, but with me I never felt anything like that before," Rose said, adding that it was nothing like the flu he has had before. "It was that times 10. So like I said, I'm slowly getting back. I'm progressing every day and just trying to get back in the swing of things". 

Rose has not played since last month, missing the last two games before the All-Star weekend. Since then, he was out for six games. As per head coach Tom Thibodeau, the guard will have to go through conditioning before he can get back on the court, giving a huge hint on the Derrick Rose health update. 

Twitter reacts to Derrick Rose health update

Knicks NBA standings

Currently, the New York Knicks are placed seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 21-22 (win-loss) record. Having lost three of their last four games, the Knicks are set to face the Washington Wizards soon. The Charlotte Hornets rank above the Knicks with a 21-21 record, while the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls are placed eighth and ninth respectively. The Philadelphia 76ers lead the East, while the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks follow. 

COVID-19 USA

While the USA runs to vaccinate, reports state that cases have increased in more than half of the country. Reports add that the COVID-19 USA cases in terms of 7-day avergae has increased by 5% in 27 states (via Johns Hopkins University). The USA is also giving out around 2.5 million shots every day. 

